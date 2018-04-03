United States Furnace Filters Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "United States Furnace Filters Market By Filter Category (Cleanable & Non-Cleanable), By Filter Type (HEPA Filters, Pleated Filters & Others), By End Use (Residential & Non-Residential), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The furnace filters market is expected to reach around $ 2 billion by 2023 in United States, on account of increasing number of construction projects, rising consumer awareness regarding the indoor air quality (IAQ) and surging incidences of air borne allergies.
Moreover, growth in the market is anticipated to be driven by stringent emission standards being set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, coupled with rising demand for furnace filters from various end use industries, including microelectronics and automotive, over the coming years.
United States Furnace Filters Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects:
- Furnace Filters Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Filter Category (Cleanable & Non-Cleanable), By Filter Type (HEPA Filters, Pleated Filters & Others), By End Use (Residential & Non-Residential)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the United States furnace filters market are
- Honeywell International, Inc
- Clarcor Air Filtration Products Inc
- 3M Company
- American Air Filter Company, Inc
- Camfil USA Inc
- Koch Filter Corporation
- Precision Filtration Products
- Tri-Dim Filter Corporation
- Aeolus Filter Corporation
- Smith Filter Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. United States Furnace Filters Market Outlook
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Trends & Developments
7. Value Chain Analysis
8. Pricing Analysis
9. United States Economic Profile
10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Strategic Recommendations
