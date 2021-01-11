United States Furnace Filters Market Report 2020: Non-cleanable Segment Accounted for Share of 52.17% in 2019 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Furnace Filters Market, By Filter Category (Cleanable & Non-Cleanable), By Filter Type (HEPA Filters, Pleated Filters & Others), By End Use (Residential & Non-Residential), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Furnace Filters Market stood at USD 20.06 Billion in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% to cross USD 22.71 Billion by 2025.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing consumer concerns regarding indoor air quality and increasing number of End-user industries in the country. Increasing levels of indoor biological and chemical air pollutants such as radon, carbon monoxide, dust mites and VOCs coupled with rising incidences of asthma and other lung infections are expected to aid the United States Furnace Filters Market over the coming years.



Moreover, stringent regulations by governing bodies such as FDA, which has set particulate limit of 50 parts per billion for indoor air quality, is anticipated to boost the demand for furnace filters from the country's residential and non-residential sectors in the coming years.



The rising demand for furnaces from various End-use industries to beat extreme cold during winters, and growing awareness regarding the timely change of furnace filters is anticipated to positively influence the country's furnace filters market over the coming years.



The United States Furnace Filters Market can be segregated based on filter category, filter type, End-use and region. Based on filters category, non-cleanable accounted for share of 52.17% in 2019. However, cleanable category is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years due to longer shelf life and ease of use. Besides, cleanable furnace filters come with a membrane which can be easily replaced and do not need any technical supervision.



Leading players operating in the market include Honeywell International, Inc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, 3M Company, American Air Filter Company, Inc, Camfil (United States of America) Inc., Koch Filter Corporation, Precision Filtration Products, Tri-Dim Filter Corporation, Aeolus Filter Corporation, Smith Filter Corporation and others.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Furnace Filters Market



4. Analyst View



5. United States Furnace Filters Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Filters Category (Cleanable & Non-Cleanable)

5.2.2. By Filters Type (Fiberglass Filters, HEPA Filters, Pleated Filters & Others)

5.2.3. By End-use (Residential & Non-Residential)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Filters Category

5.3.2. By Filters Type

5.3.3. By End-use

5.3.4. By Region



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Value Chain Analysis



9. Pricing Analysis



10. United States Economic Profile



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Benchmarking

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Honeywell International, Inc

12.2.2. Parker Hannifin Corporation

12.2.3. 3M Company

12.2.4. American Air Filter Company, Inc

12.2.5. Camfil (United States of America) Inc.

12.2.6. Koch Filter Corporation

12.2.7. Precision Filtration Products

12.2.8. Tri-Dim Filter Corporation

12.2.9. Aeolus Filter Corporation

12.2.10. Smith Filter Corporation



13. Strategic Recommendations



