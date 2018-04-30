United States Game-based Learning Market 2018-2022 with BreakAway Games, Filament Games, LearningWare, Playgen, Toolwire & Tangible Play Dominating

The Game-based Learning Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 17.09% during the period 2017-2022.



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Game-based Learning Market in the US 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the by the vendors from their game-based learning solutions, which include the products and services offered to various customers in the academic and non-academic segments in the US. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing investments from venture capitalists. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing popularity of mobile technologies. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high development costs.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

BreakAway Games

Filament Games

LearningWare

Playgen

Toolwire

Tangible Play

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Knowledge and skill-based games

Cognitive ability-based games



Other games



Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Comparison by end-user

Academic

Non-academic

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of mobile technologies

Growing integration of visual technologies such as AR and VR

Rising focus on personalized learning

Surging demand for IoT and wearable devices

Increasing adoption in US military and healthcare sectors

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



