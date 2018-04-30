United States Game-based Learning Market 2018-2022 with BreakAway Games, Filament Games, LearningWare, Playgen, Toolwire & Tangible Play Dominating

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Game-based Learning Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Game-based Learning Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 17.09% during the period 2017-2022.
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Game-based Learning Market in the US 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the by the vendors from their game-based learning solutions, which include the products and services offered to various customers in the academic and non-academic segments in the US. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing investments from venture capitalists. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing popularity of mobile technologies. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high development costs.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- BreakAway Games
- Filament Games
- LearningWare
- Playgen
- Toolwire
- Tangible Play
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Knowledge and skill-based games
- Cognitive ability-based games
- Other games
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Overview
- Comparison by end-user
- Academic
- Non-academic
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of mobile technologies
- Growing integration of visual technologies such as AR and VR
- Rising focus on personalized learning
- Surging demand for IoT and wearable devices
- Increasing adoption in US military and healthcare sectors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cqx2rr/united_states?w=5
