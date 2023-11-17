United States Game Streaming Market Outlook to 2027: Competitor Profiles of Twitch, YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming, Huya, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Douyu and Steam

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Game Streaming Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Game Streaming Market has rapidly evolved, with significant growth milestones anticipated by 2027. This comprehensive report provides insights into technological advancements, revenue models, and user engagement statistics that are shaping the industry's trajectory.

Growth Trajectory and Technological Integration

  • High User Engagement: Surging numbers of professional streamers and influencers have propelled market growth, utilizing in-game advertising and subscription models.
  • Technological Advancements: Upgrades in streaming technologies and a robust 5G infrastructure have expanded the market, increasing access and quality of service.

Revenue Models and Device Segmentation

  • Subscription and Advertising Models: Analysis of revenue streams including direct subscriptions that support content creators and in-game advertising generating significant returns.
  • Device-Type Analysis: Detailed examination of revenue generation across various devices, including both web-based and application-based platforms.

Regional Dominance and Penetration

  • Geographic Focus: The US continues to lead with strong internet infrastructure and the presence of major streaming companies and platforms.
  • Vendor Landscape: Information on key players like AfreecaTV, Apple, and NVIDIA, detailing their market influence and strategic developments.

Competitive Landscape and Market Outlook

  • Industry Competition: Overviews of major entities like Amazon and NVIDIA, which dominate through innovation and service offerings.
  • Amazon's Strategic Moves: Twitch's adjustment of partnership policies and Amazon's Luna Cloud Services are particular highlights within the market evolution.

Recent Industry Developments

  • Cloud Gaming Innovations: Launches by Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA have catered to a growing audience, enhancing user experience and accessibility.
  • Mobile Streaming Growth: The rise of mobile gaming has prompted investment in live game streaming directly from mobile games without additional apps.

Future Projections

  • Projected Growth: The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% from 2022 to 2027.
  • Technology and VR/AR Integration: Ongoing advancements are expected to incorporate VR/AR into game streaming, enriching the user experience.

Detailed Report Contents

  • Comprehensive Analysis: The report contains an exhaustive overview of the market, including size, segmentation, and competitive dynamics.
  • Strategic Insights: Recommendations and strategic directions for market players, based on in-depth analysis of current trends and future estimations.

Company Profiles - (Top 7 Major Players)

  • Twitch
  • YouTube Gaming
  • Facebook Gaming
  • Huya
  • NVIDIA GeForce NOW
  • Douyu
  • Steam



