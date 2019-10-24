United States Gaming Public Policy Review: Weekly Update and Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fantini's Public Policy Review" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Public Policy Review is a weekly update and analysis of significant legislative, regulatory and legal activity, providing the same pertinence and time-saving synopses as the daily reports but with more analysis.



Some editions of the PPR will also include guest pieces about significant legal and regulatory actions.



PLUS: Fantini's Legislative Tracking Service is included in your PPR subscription!



Track gaming legislation in all 50 states and the US Congress. Read every bill, see its status, follow every action and view other valuable information.



The Public Policy Review is a weekly update and analysis of significant legislative, regulatory and legal activity. Fantini's Legislative Tracking Service is included with purchase of a PPR subscription.



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtag2h



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

