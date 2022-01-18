United States Garden Hand Tool Markets, 2021-2026 - Growing Landscape Industry, Increase In Indoor Plantation, Growth of DIY Culture, & Growing Demand for Organic Farming

Jan 18, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 The "U.S. Garden Hand Tool Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report considers the present scenario of the US garden tool market and its market dynamics for 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Home gardens are an essential source of contributing nutritional supplements to improve livelihoods with low-cost production. Prominent vendors like Fiskar are designing lightweight tools that are easy to handle for ease of application, unlike power tools, where garden hand tools are gaining prominence with simple technology reaping nutritional benefits to the family. Gardening activities enhance psychological well-being and provide relief from stress.
Research shows that viewing nature through windows can positively affect stress recovery, lowering blood pressure. Simple being in a garden or viewing elements of a garden may provide benefits such as relaxation and restoration.
U.S. GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Demand for garden hand tools has been elevated due to the factors like high disposable income, consumer's awareness towards the environment, the aging population, who has a huge inclination in improvising their lawns and indoor gardens for enhancing aesthetics and beautifying spaces.
The US market holds a majority share in garden tools. Thus, emerging economies like Europe and India contribute significantly to the garden hand tool market.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North Carolina, Florida, and Texas are the largest hubs for indoor plantation, with more growing residential sector driving the demand for garden hand tools in the region.
The south region accounted for a significant share in the US garden tool market, owing to the huge presence of community gardens, the housing market, and increasing disposable incomes.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, The AMES Companies, Fiskars, and Griffon are key players alongside numerous domestic tool manufacturers that manufacture garden hand tools per local demands and regulations.
The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with these global players.
KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- Growing Demand for Community Gardens
- Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour
- Development of Sustainable Cities
- Development of Growing Demand for Unconventional Methods of Gardening
- Growing Landscape Industry
- Increase of Indoor Plantation
- Increase in D.I.Y Culture
- Growing Demand for Organic Farming
Prominent Vendors
- Fiskars Group
- Griffon Corporation
- Husqvarna Group
- Stanley Black & Decker
Other Prominent Vendors
- AMPCO Safety Tools
- The American Garden Tool Co.
- Bully Tools
- Cobra Head LLC
- Red Pig Garden Hand Tools
- Root Assassin
- Ray Padula Holdings
- Sneeboer & ZN
- Seymour Middlewest LLC
- Solid Tools Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Overview Of Garden Hand Tools
7.2.1 Gardening Activities In Schools & Universities
7.2.2 Improving Interior Asthetics
7.2.3 Growing Demand For Living Walls
7.2.4 Market Analysis Of Garden Hand Tools
7.2.5 Growing Trends In Kitchen Gardens
7.2.6 Consumer Preference Toward Garden Hand Tools
7.3 Impact Of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Landscape Industry
8.2 Increase In Indoor Plantation
8.3 Growth Of DIY Culture
8.4 Growing Demand For Organic Farming
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand For Community Gardens
9.2 Internet Penetration Influencing Consumer Behavior
9.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities
9.4 Growing Demand For Unconventional Gardening Methods
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Growing Adoption Of Power Tools
10.2 Increase In Usage Of Faux Plants
10.3 Operational Challenges By International Markets
10.4 Seasonality Of Demand
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Overview
12.2 Value Chain Analysis
12.2.1 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
12.2.2 Manufacturers
12.2.3 Distributors / Dealers / Retailers
12.2.4 End-Users
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Pruning Tools
13.4 Digging Tools
13.5 Striking Tools
13.6 Other Products
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Residential Users
14.4 Commercial Users
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Shopping Centers
14.4.4 Healthcare
14.4.5 Education Centers
14.4.6 Corporate Offices
14.4.7 Hospitality
14.4.8 Market By Geography
15 Sales Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Offline Sales
15.4 Online Sales
16 Key Regions
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17 South
17.1 Market Overview
17.1.1 Texas
17.1.2 Florida
17.1.3 North Carolina
18 Northeast
18.1 Market Overview
18.1.1 New York
18.1.2 New Jersey
19 Mid-West
19.1 Market Overview
19.1.1 Illinois
19.1.2 Michigan
19.1.3 Minnesota
20 West
20.1 Market Overview
20.1.1 California
20.1.2 Washington
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g11yk
