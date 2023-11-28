United States Gas Ranges Market Report 2023: Competitive Landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "United States Gas Ranges Market By Type (Freestanding Vs. Built in), By End-Use (Residential Vs. Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States gas ranges market size is expected to register an impressive CAGR to 2028

The US market for gas ranges is expanding as a result of the rising number of food and beverage producers. Gas ranges with ovens or broilers are frequently used in the food processing sectors to quickly cook huge quantities of food. These elements are driving up demand for gas ranges in the United States.

While the need for gas burners with convection ovens and stoves has also been fueled by the food industry, hospitality, and residential sectors. The goal of gas range manufacturers is to create high-quality items using the newest technology, designs, and appliances. The demand for gas ranges in the US market is anticipated to be driven by these factors.

The growth of the gas ranges market in the US is expected to be fueled by the rising number of food service establishments and the cafe culture there. Additionally, the country's demand for gas ranges is rising as a result of rising disposable income and consumer passion for cooking.

The market for gas ranges is anticipated to benefit from the growing economy and population in the United States. Additionally, the number of food and beverage producers as well as food service establishments, is growing in the United States, which is opening up a lot of potential for the major players in the gas ranges industry.

Companies Expanding Their Presence Fuels Market Growth

To maintain their competitive edge in the market, major companies have been using a variety of expansion methods and the introduction of new products.

A growing number of industry participants are concentrating on the development of cutting-edge items. For instance, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Whirlpool Corporation unveiled the state-of-the-art Factory Distribution Center (FDC) that is situated next to its current production facility. The current facility manufactures slide-in and freestanding ranges for the Whirlpool, Amana, Maytag, KitchenAid, and JennAir brands.

Innovative Offering Fuels Market Growth

US manufacturers are producing innovative products to attract consumers, which drives the gas ranges market in the United States. For instance, LG launched the smart wi-fi enabled true convection instaview gas range with air fry and smart instaview gas double oven slide-in range with ProBake convection, air fry, and air sous vide. The controls are positioned up front in the slide-in designs for a chic, built-in look that enables the beauty of both backsplash and countertops to shine through.

The largest oven in its class, according to LG, has a capacity of 6.9 cubic feet, and one can use as many pots, pans, Dutch ovens, and skillets as necessary. This oven has enough space for baking huge quantities of cookies or a roast for the holidays. Therefore, innovative offerings in products by manufacturers drive the market for gas ranges in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States gas ranges market.

  • Electrolux Home Products, Inc.
  • Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions, Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc.
  • Felix Storch, Inc. (Summit Appliance)
  • Miele, Inc.
  • SMEG U.S.A. Inc.
  • Prizer-Painter Stove Works, Inc.
  • BSH Home Appliances Corporation

Voice of Customer

  • Respondent Demographics
  • By Gender
  • By Age
  • By Occupation
  • Brand Awareness
  • Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
  • Source of Information
  • Challenges Faced Post Purchase

United States Gas Ranges Market, By Type:

  • Freestanding
  • Built In

United States Gas Ranges Market, By End-Use:

  • Residential
  • Commercial

United States Gas Ranges Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Multi-branded Stores
  • Exclusive Stores
  • Contract Sales
  • Online

United States Gas Ranges Market, By Region:

  • South
  • West
  • Mid-West
  • North-East

