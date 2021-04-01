United States General Insurance Trends and Opportunities Report 2021-2024: Property, Motor, Liability, Financial Lines, Marine, Aviation Transit, Personal Accident, Health, & Miscellaneous Insurance

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States of Amercia (USA) General Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'United States of Amercia (USA) General Insurance - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the US's general insurance segment.



This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the US's general insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio, retail and commercial split, premium by line of business, and premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the US's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the US's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of the US's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

The US's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

The US's general insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

The US's general insurance segment structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Distribution channels deployed by the US's general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

Scope

It provides historical values for the US's general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the US's general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in the US, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Financial Lines Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

Personal Accident and Health Insurance

Miscellaneous Insurance

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Reinsurance Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Competitor Landscape

Insurtech

Appendix

