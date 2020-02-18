United States' Genomic Biomarker Industry, 2020: Market Overview & Insights, Lucrative Segments, Competitive Landscape, Key Player Profiles, and Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Genomic Biomarker Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Factors that are contributing significantly to the market growth include the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare R&D investments, high healthcare expenditure and others. Moreover, the market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer, CVDs, and chronic diseases. The rising number of cancer patients is considered to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market in the US.



The US genomic biomarker market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. There is a huge scope for the market in the oncology segment due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. A genomic biomarker can detect various types of diseases. However, most of the research institutes are majorly focused on oncology diagnosis and therapeutics. The genomic biomarker is widely used for the diagnosis of various types of cancer across the globe. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic.



The major players in the North American genomic biomarker market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Hologic, Inc. These players have been focusing on new product developments as well as upgrading their product portfolios to stay competitive in the market.



Product launch, geographic expansion, and mergers and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players in the past few years. For instance, In July 2017, Agilent Technologies, Inc. introduced Agilent Sure select which is advanced high sensitivity Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) target enrichment solution for research, sequence DNA from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded samples.



