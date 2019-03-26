United States Gig Economy Markets Report 2019: Self-Employment Trends & Microbusiness and 1-Employee Company Employment Trends
Welcome to the Gig Economy, where independent work arrangements, temporary and/or on-demand employment trends, working more than one gig at one time, globalization, digitization, work-at-home trends, and the gradual loss of employment benefits have converged to significantly impact the nature of employee-employer relationships and spur evolving ways to meet their needs.
For market participants, the first challenge concerns identifying which employed individuals are members of the Gig Economy and how to define who they are - especially when many have argued that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has under-represented the number of Gig Economy workers - and as reported by the Wall Street Journal (January 7, 2019) - questions regarding its impact are not settled. Indeed, the pool of employed persons affected by Gig Economy trends is as narrow or wide as the definitions applied.
"The Financial Services Market: Targeting Gig Economy Workers" helps solve that riddle by providing several ways to measure Gig Economy employment, which vary in scope, including the Non-Benefit Worker, The Side Gig Worker, Second Jobbers, and Microbusiness Employees, as well as Those Working for Others vs. Those Working for Self, including Consultant/Contractors and Self-Employed Sole Proprietors.
By one analyzed measure, in a given month, U.S. adults complete more than 300 million paid assignments, underscoring not only the breadth of gig-related employment but the related opportunities to serve this shifting employment landscape. Report analysis substantiates the growth of key gig-related employment trends over time and provided related demographic insights (ranging from age and household income to occupation and marital/spousal work arrangements). The report also identifies market opportunities related to alternative financial services, tax services and related financial management tools, prepaid cards, and workforce management solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Report Scope
- Report Summary
- Overview
- Non-Benefit Workers
- Side Gig Workers
- Serving the Needs of the Gig Economy Worker
Overview
- Welcome to the Gig Economy
- Gig Economy Membership: Narrow Scope to Broad Scope
- By the Numbers: 306 Million Jobs
- A Macro-Picture: 2007-2018 Employment Trends
- Self-Employment Trends
- Microbusiness and 1-Employee Company Employment Trends
Non-Benefit Workers
- 2007-2019 trends
- Introduction
- Measuring the Impact of the Gig Economy: A Broad Approach
- Share of Working Households without Employment Benefits Increases
- 41% of Employed Core Household Members Are Non-Benefit Workers
- Share of Households and Core Household Members Classified as Working for Self on the Rise
- Working for Others: Benefits Trends
- Working for Self: Benefits Trends
- Presence and Degree of Benefits
- Introduction
- Only 27% of Consultant/Contractors Have Paid Employment Benefits
- Benefits Coverage Varies Significantly by Occupation and Industry
- Government Employees Lead Private Sector and Self-Employed
On-Demand Employees
- Introduction
- A Growing Trend?
- Skewed Toward Non-Benefit Employees and Shaping Full-Time Employment Trends
- Timing of Advance Notice Shortest Among Full-Time Employees
Side Gig Workers
- Introduction
- The Side Gig Worker
- Side Gig Worker Employment Overlap
- Side Gig Work: Old Economy vs. New Economy
- Side Gig Workers: Employment and Benefit Status
- Side Gig Cross-Working
- Reasons for Performing Side Gigs
- Side Gigs: Time Allotment; Significance and Regularity of Financial Contribution
Serving the Needs of the Gig Economy Worker
- Alternative Financial Services
- Prepaid Cards
- Contract and on-demand employed
- Side Gig Workers
- Tax Services and Beyond
- Tax Preparation Method Usage Trends: Microbusinesses and Sole Proprietors
- Financial Management Tools
- Budgeting/Spend Tracking Tools
Appendix
- Methodology
- Consumer Survey Methodology
- Key Sources
- General Tables
- Population Estimates
- Generations
- Abbreviations
- Terms and Definitions
