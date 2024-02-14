United States Glamping Market Forecast Report 2024-2029 - Millennials and Baby Boomers are the Significant Generations Driving the Glamping Niche in the US

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Glamping Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US glamping market was valued at around $561.42 million in 2023. This report provides complete information regarding the adoption of glamping in the US region.

Glamping has grown in popularity in the US due to several causes driving new demand: the desire for escapism, rest, relaxation, and personal well-being, curiosity about new lodging, and the desire for adventure and development. Furthermore, In the US glamping market, leading market players significantly contribute to revenue generation through their vast presence and various activities and service offerings.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • In the US, glamping has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors, gaining widespread recognition and acceptance among various segments of leisure travelers. During the pandemic outbreak, the travel industry came to a halt, prompting businesses to strategize on continued operations. As leisure travelers canceled trips, they sought alternative vacation planning options.
  • The US is a vast country with a land area of nearly four million square miles and a population of over 338 million. It offers a variety of travel options. There is an unending list of US vacation spots, including national parks, beaches, mountains, and wilderness areas. Beach getaways in South Carolina or Big Bear Lake cabin rentals in California, skiing at ski resorts such as Aspen or Jackson Hole, or national park camping in top locations such as Acadia National Park or Yellowstone National Park are just a few of the finest glamping destinations in the US.
  • Millennials and baby boomers are currently the significant generations driving the glamping niche in the US. Millennials seek trips to disconnect from technology, whereas baby boomers are drawn to outdoor and recreational activities. Many industry participants wrongly equate glamping with the millennial generation. However, baby boomers, who are nearing or have reached retirement age, should not be disregarded. Baby boomers tend to have the time and desire to travel and experiment with new housing concepts their children are also interested in.
  • The growth of Airbnb also turns the pointer toward a trend where consumers require experiences that are offbeat, authentic, and approachable, breaking the traditional hotel model. Glamping is gaining popularity among retirees and those in ABC1 markets/higher social groups. In addition, the concept is expected to grow with the younger demographic, i.e., millennials entering their peak earning years and others having a higher disposable income post-recession day.
  • The competition mainly revolves around innovation, services, site locations, and the comfort and convenience provided to customers. Notable players such as The Resort at Paws Up, Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, and Huttopia are leading brands contributing to the diverse and competitive landscape in the US glamping market.

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

  • The Resort at Paws Up
  • Under Canvas
  • Collective Retreats
  • Huttopia
  • Tentrr

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Asheville Glamping
  • AutoCamp
  • Capitol Reef Resort
  • Camp'd Out
  • Conestoga Ranch
  • El Cosmico
  • El Capitan Canyon
  • EXP Journeys
  • Fireside Resort Cabins
  • Firelight Camps
  • Minam River Lodge
  • Nomadics Tipi Makers
  • Sandy Pines Campground
  • Sinya
  • Ventana Big Sur
  • Walden Retreats
  • Bushtec Safari
  • Westgate Resorts
  • Mendocino Grove
  • Dunton
  • Backland
  • Klarhet
  • Bodhi Farms
  • Treebones Resort
  • Little Arrow Outdoor Resort
  • The Mohicans
  • Desolation Hotel
  • West Beach Resort
  • The Vintages
  • Johnny Morris Nature Resorts
  • Timberline Glamping
  • The Ranch at Rock Creek
  • Camp Aramoni
  • Bellfire
  • Moose Meadow Lodge

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Accommodation (Revenue)

  • Cabins
  • Safari Tents
  • Yurts
  • Treehouses
  • Tipis
  • Others

Land Ownership (Revenue)

  • Private Land
  • Public Land

Area (Revenue)

  • Rural
  • Urban

Size (Revenue)

  • 4-Person
  • 2-Person
  • Others

End-User (Revenue)

  • Consumers
  • Events

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter - 1: US Glamping Market Overview

Chapter - 2: US Glamping Market Projected Revenue

  • US: Projected Revenue of Glamping Market (2020-2029) ($Millions)

Chapter - 3: US Glamping Market Segmentation Data

  • US: Projected Revenue by Accommodation (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)
  • US: Projected Revenue by Land Ownership (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)
  • US: Projected Revenue by Area (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)
  • US: Projected Revenue by Size (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)
  • US: Projected Revenue by End-user (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)

Chapter - 4: US Glamping Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • US Glamping Market Trends
  • US Glamping Market Drivers
  • US Glamping Market Constraints

Chapter - 5: US Glamping Market Industry Overview

  • US Glamping Market - Competitive Landscape
  • US Glamping Market - Key Players
  • US Glamping Market - Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4yum0

