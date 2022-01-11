United States Glamping Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Players - The Resort at Paws Up, Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, Tentrr

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Glamping Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glamping market in the US is expected to witness considerable year-on-year growth due to the growing high disposable income, modernization, and growing renovation activities in the country.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present US glamping market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Rising domestic and international travel with a significant shift towards outdoor accommodation, and high awareness about glamping, in turn, is expected to significantly boost the glamping market during the forecast period. Numerous brands have arisen across the US as the glamping lodging industry has grown in terms of popularity and use by travelers.

While most of the existing glamping supply is runs individually, and large firms such as Under Canvas, Terra Glamping, Collective Retreats, Getaway, and AutoCamp have recently entered the market.

Business models in the market vary widely. For instance, there are companies such as Collective Retreats that leases land from property owners and build their retreats there. The profitability of smaller companies is linked to their proposition and geographic specificity is given that guests travel only a certain distance from their home when it comes to camping.

The key players in the US glamping market are The Resort at Paws Up, Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, Tentrr, etc.

US GLAMPING MARKET SEGMENTATION

The public land glamping market has the more than 60% of the market share. This can be attributed to the government taking initiatives to promote glamping amongst citizens. For instance, states such as Wisconsin, Washington, and Alabama have heavily cut down on their budgets, thereby allowing glamping.

The impact of glamping has gone beyond recreation and has reached conducting events. Several new and old vendors are extending their businesses to accommodate and set up the whole shebang for these events.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The western region accounted for the highest share in the glamping market in the US owing to the presence of the highest number of campgrounds in the region. The rise in the hospitality and tourism industry, a significant number of campgrounds in the region, increase in government spending on the development are some factors propelling the growth of the market in the region.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

A lot of consumers are high achievers. They are on the constant quest for discovery and are keen on getting a one-of-a-kind excursion that no one has typically done before. This is driving the demand for the glamping market in the US.

The development of more portable and smaller devices has elevated the camping experience by packing in some serious technology and providing for whatever the consumer would need while on holiday in the middle of nowhere.

The dramatic rise of the popularity of music festivals since the late 2000s that spread over the weekend to a couple of days in the middle of nowhere has spawned the popularity of camping.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising Luxury Travel Activities

Second Wave in the Glamping Industry

Advances in Off-Grid Technology

Diversifying Camping Audience

Rising Popularity of Music Festivals

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

The Resort at Paws Up

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Other Prominent Vendors

Asheville Glamping

AutoCamp

Capitol Reef Resort

Camp'd Out

Conestoga Ranch

El Cosmico

El Capitan Canyon

EXP Journeys

Fireside Resort

Hoot Owl Hill

Kestrel Camp

Minam River Lodge

Nomadics Tipi Makers

Sandy Pines Campground

Sinya

Ventana Big Sur

Walden Retreats

Wigwam Motel

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 American Glamping Association

7.1.2 Demand Highlights

7.1.3 Future Insights In Glamping Market In Us

7.2 Glamping Industry Analysis Framework

7.2.1 Glamping Facility Development Insights

7.2.2 Glamping Management

7.3 Economic And Demographical Analysis

7.3.1 Population

7.3.2 Income

7.3.3 Generation And Age Trends

7.3.4 Racial/Ethnic Trends

7.4 Tourism Industry Trends

7.4.1 Historical Traveling Trends

7.4.2 Post Covid-19 Traveling Trends

7.4.3 Covid-19's Impact On 2020 Travel Plans

7.5 Factors Impacting Future Investments In Glamping Market

7.6 Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic

7.6.1 Market Trend Highlights Post Covid-19

7.7 Conclusion



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growth In Luxury Travel Activities

8.2 Second Wave In The Glamping Industry

8.3 Advances In Off-Grid Technology

8.4 Diversification Of Camping Audience



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Significant Urbanization In Us

9.2 High Penetration Of Camping Destinations

9.3 Growth In Tourism And Wellness Tourism

9.4 Increasing Popularity Of Music Festivals

9.5 Significant Influence Of Campaigning



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Initial Expense

10.2 Lack Of Knowledge

10.3 Dependence On Seasonality

10.4 The Threat Of Substitutes

10.5 Negative Perception Of Glamping



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Key Insights In US Glamping Market

11.1.2 Upcoming Mega Trends: 2021 And Beyond

11.1.3 Key Considerations

11.1.4 Key Facts & Figures In The Glamping Market

11.2 Pest Analysis

11.3 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Market By Accommodation

11.5 Market By End-User

11.6 Market By Land Ownership

11.7 Market By Area

11.8 Five Forces Analysis



12 Accommodation

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Cabins

12.4 Safari Tents

12.5 Yurts

12.6 Treehouses

12.7 Tipis

12.8 Others



13 Land Ownership

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Public Land

13.4 Private Land



14 End-User Groups

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Consumers

14.4 Events



15 Area

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Rural Areas

15.4 Urban Areas



16 Region

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



17 West



18 South



19 Midwest



20 Northeast



21 Competitive Landscape

