United States Hair Wigs & Extensions Market Report 2024-2029: Customization Craze, Toupee Trend Takes Off, Natural Look in Demand, Fashion Evolution Fuels Growth

The U.S. hair wigs and extensions market was valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of 6.34 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.69% from 2023-2029

The U.S. hair wigs and extensions market is growing significantly due to the rising trend of Halloween parties, the growing popularity of new hairstyles, technological developments in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs, the rising demand for natural-looking wigs & extensions, the rising popularity of personalization, increasing use of wigs in the entertainment & fashion industry, rising demand for false hair as a beauty accessory, and increasing hair fall issues among men & women.

The toupee product segment in the U.S. market is witnessing significant growth with a CAGR of 15.60% during the forecast period compared to hair extensions. The driving factors are rising hair loss issues, increasing demand for synthetic hair products, and the growing popularity of personalization.

In the U.S. hair wigs and extensions market, the demand for custom hair extensions is rising among consumers as per their needs and affordability. The synthetic hair segment is growing significantly due to factors such as synthetic hair's affordability, technology improvement, and the rising popularity of cosplay.

The individual end-user segmentation segment of the U.S. market is significantly growing during the forecast period due to the trend of customization of wigs, rising acceptance level of hair products, and increasing demand for more attractive hair wigs and extensions.

Online stores have captured over 60% of the U.S. hair wigs and extension market share. Online retailers sell a wide range and versatile selection of hair wigs and extensions compared to retail stores. This selection helps consumers select products according to convenience, budget, and hairstyles.

All Virgin Hair, Beauty Forever Hair, Her Hair Company, Indique, Jon Renau, Nadula Hair, Superhairpieces, and UNice Hair are the leading players with intense market penetration. Vendors such as Cinderella Hair Extension, Evergreen Products Group, Great Lengths, HAIRLOCS, KLIX HAIR EXTENSIONS, LOCKS & BONDS, ONYC Hair, PAULA YOUNG, Shake-N-Go, Inc., and XUCHANG PENGHUI and many others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product (2023-2029)

Hair Extensions

Hair Wigs

Toupee

Hair Extensions (2023-2029)

End-use

Lengthening and Volumizing

Coloring

Styling

Fitting Type

Clip-in

Micro Link

Tape-in

Glue-in

Hair Wigs (2023-2029)

End-use

Functional

Beautification

Leisure

Cap Type

Lace

Monofilament

Toupee: Gender (2023-2029)

Men

Women

Hair Type (2023-2029)

Human Hair

Synthetic Hair

End-User (2023-2029)

Entertainment & Fashion Industry

Individual Consumers

Distribution Channel (2023-2029)

Online Stores

Retail Stores

