United States Hand Tools Market Report 2023-2028: Multifunctional Tools to Meet Diverse Needs Fuel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Hand Tools Market By Product Type (Wrenches, Pliers, Screwdrivers, Hammers, Cutters, and Others (Clamps & Vices, etc.)), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States hand tools market size is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR to 2028

The landscape of the hand tool industry is poised for growth, driven by a multitude of factors that underscore its significance across diverse sectors. As demand surges for user-friendly tools that enhance productivity, the industry is anticipated to experience an upward trajectory.

The deployment of hand tools spans critical sectors such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and metalworking, amplifying their impact on driving growth. With heightened manufacturing activity on the horizon, the hand tool market is poised for expansion, further facilitated by their affordability, making them a lucrative choice for customers.

The evolving landscape also witnesses the creation of high-performance, multifunctional tools, designed to streamline operations and bolster efficiency. In response to the growing demand from various sectors, manufacturers are compelled to craft tools that are not only effective but also durable.

This trajectory is bolstered by the burgeoning development of versatile tools, backed by innovations that attract business expansion and increased utilization. As social media and expert tutorials foster consumer interest in DIY repair and modification, hand tools and equipment have garnered heightened attention.

The demand for easily assembled and disassembled furniture, coupled with multifunctional tools catering to diverse consumer needs, is set to drive the hand tool market's growth in the United States. Embracing advancements in materials and technology, manufacturers are poised to deliver reliable tools, cementing the industry's position as a driving force in the evolving industrial landscape.

Increasing Trend of Do-It-Yourself Activities Fuels Market Growth



Consumer preferences are changing as a result of the development of technological solutions such as voice assistance and smart homes. Additionally, the abundance of knowledge on the internet about almost anything is promoting the do-it-yourself (DIY) trend, in which customers solve problems on their own without consulting an expert.

Do-it-yourself projects include building, fixing, and maintaining things around the house or in cars, such as replacing the tires. As a result, demand for hand tools such as hammers and screwdrivers is rising. Due to Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns have increased the do-it-yourself tendency. Additionally, the DIY home renovation sector is expanding rapidly, which is fueling market expansion.

The use of home repair tools, equipment, and appliances is increasing as a result, which is boosting the market growth for hand tools in the United States.



New Product Launches Fuels Market Growth



American companies are manufacturing new products for the convenience of consumers, which fuels the demand and growth of the hand tools market in the United States. For instance, DEWALT launched the new TOUGHSERIES hand tools, which are redefining the standard of tough.

TOUGHSERIES hammers are 5X more robust than prior models, while TOUGHSERIES screwdrivers boast 10X more corrosion resistance than previous models. TOUGHSERIES tapes feature casing that withstands a 100-foot drop.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States hand tools market

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

& Decker, Inc. Klein Tools, Inc.

Snap-on Tools Company LLC

Kennametal Inc.

Channellock, Inc.

JPW Industries Inc.

IDEAL Industries Inc.

CS Unitec, Inc.

Reed Manufacturing Co.

Vaughan & Bushnell Mfg. Co.

Report Scope:

Voice of Customer

Brand Awareness

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Challenges Faced Post Purchase

United States Hand Tools Market, By Product Type:

Wrenches

Pliers

Screwdrivers

Hammers

Cutters

Others

United States Hand Tools Market, By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Home Use (DIY)

United States Hand Tools Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

United States Hand Tools Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

