United States Health Coaching Market Report 2021-2025 with Discussion of Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Operations/Growth

Health coaching has emerged as a $7 billion service market, with a strong growth outlook.



An estimated 128,000 health coaches and health educators advise and motivate clients to change bad lifestyle habits and to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes. Consumers, employers and insurers are each now more seriously focused on improving health and being proactive, in light of the pandemic, rising obesity levels, and chronic health conditions.



You are most likely to find a health coach in private practice, at a healthcare insurer, or via a corporate wellness program. Large self-insured companies are using coaches to improve employee health and cut claims costs, as are healthcare insurers. However, like coaching in general, the industry is loosely defined and certification in many cases is performed by many competing organizations. However, national standards have been developed and CPT billing codes and reimbursement are on the near-term horizon.



This new report covers the following: market definition - types of health coaches, what they do, where they work, their number, annual salaries, market structure, market size: 2006-2025 forecast, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, profiles of the 8 major certification organizations, profiles of insurance company users (Aetna, Cigna, Humana, United Health Group), MD and Veterans Administration programs, demand factors and usage by consumers, findings of telephone interviews with key market influencers, list of the top health coaching apps, and the industry's major issues, obstacles and growth drivers. Includes list of 75 approved certification training programs.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology



Market Definition and Summary

What does a health coach do, not do - job description

Discussion of difference between health coaches, wellness coaches, health educators

Typical skills of health coaches, tasks, scope of practice

Health educator metrics, employment outlook- Bureau of Labor Statistics data

Wellness coaches - description

Health coaching specialties

Number of new graduates, by major certification entities.

Market Structure: sectors where health coaches are employed

YourCoach 2020 Survey findings, coaches employed by corporate practice, private practice, clinics, health insurers

Market Status Report

Key developments since 2017: discussion of creation of CPT billing codes, development of national standards, shift to digital/telehealth delivery

Market Size & Growth

Estimated number of health coaches & educators in the U.S.

Avg. salaries of health coaches and health educators

Estimated market size and growth: 2006 - 2019

Discussion of Effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations/growth

2021-2025 - Forecast

Size of the weight loss coaching market

Outlook for the market, findings of interviews: discussion of factors affecting demand

Current and future trends, major issues and obstacles (interviews with heads of: National Society of Health Coaches, Wellcoaches Corp., Institute of Integrative Medicine, National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching)

Tables:

Estimated U.S. health Coaching Market Size: 2006-2025 Forecast

Top weight loss companies: no. of coaches employed

Profiles of leading Health Coach Certification & Training Organizations

(Descriptions of organizations and their certification programs)

American Association for Health Education

American Council of Exercise (ACE)

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Sears Wellness Institute

Duke Integrative Medicine

Health Coach Institute

Institute of Integrative Nutrition

International Coach Federation

Mayo Clinic

National Consortium for Credentialing of Health & Wellness Coaches

National Society of Health Coaches

Society for Public Health Education

Wellcoaches School of Coaching

Consumer Demand Factors & Outcome Studies

Discussion & statistics; the cost of American chronic diseases

Discussion & statistics: Health Risk Behaviors that cause chronic diseases

Discussion - The Leading Causes of Death and Disability in the U.S.

The State of Health Coaching: survey results Interest in health coaching by consumers

Availability of coaches

Typical age cohorts that use health coaching

Purpose of coaching

Digital vs. telephonic coaching

Length of coaching - timeline

Who sponsors coaching

Discussion of the Outcomes & Results of Health Coaching, study results

Large Healthcare Organizations' Usage of Health Coaches

Aetna

Cigna

Humana

Kaiser Permanente

United Health Group

Discussion of the Veteran's Administration's Whole Health Program

Discussion of the AMA module for setting up health coaching in physician offices

List of Most Popular Health Coaching Apps



Reference Directory

Directory of trade groups, special reports, surveys, articles and other sources of information about health coaching

List of 75 ICHWC-Approved Transition Programs

Companies Mentioned

Aetna

American Association for Health Education

American Council of Exercise (ACE)

Cigna

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Sears Wellness Institute

Duke Integrative Medicine

Health Coach Institute

Humana

Institute of Integrative Nutrition

International Coach Federation

Kaiser Permanente

Mayo Clinic

National Consortium for Credentialing of Health & Wellness Coaches

National Society of Health Coaches

Society for Public Health Education

United Health Group

Wellcoaches School of Coaching

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6w3pso

