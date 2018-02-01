United States Healthcare Advertising Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Increasing Presence of Generic and Me-too Drugs

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US healthcare advertising market was worth US$ 66 Billion in 2018

Healthcare advertising is increasingly becoming important in the United States to create awareness about various diseases and health issues along with the drugs and procedures required for treatments. Unlike advertising in other industries, healthcare advertising is very different and has multiple layers of regulations. Advertising in the healthcare sector is subjected to regulations not just by the Federal Trade Commission and state consumer protection agencies but also by a host of other regulatory bodies.

In the United States, healthcare corporations are increasing their expenditure on advertising through various channels like, television, print ads, social media, detailing, etc. and there is a shift of healthcare brands putting more money into the digital space. Digital advertising is slowly but steadily becoming an integral part of the healthcare and pharmaceutical advertising in the US. There is an increased spending on digital channels like social networking websites, online advertisements, mobile web, etc. as consumers and healthcare providers spend most of their time online and on mobile devices.

The U.S. healthcare system is also in the midst of this digital transformation with the introduction of electronic health records, telemedicine and remote medical monitoring. Some of the other factors that are driving the US healthcare advertising market include new drug launches, technological advancements, healthcare reforms, ageing population and an increasing presence of generic and me-too drugs.

Looking forward, we expect the US healthcare advertising market to reach US$ 80 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

The key healthcare segments analysed in this report are the Pharmaceutical (small molecule drugs) Market, Biopharmaceutical Market, Vaccines Market and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market in the United States. For each of the healthcare segments, the report provides the share of various advertising channels such as detailing, sampling, Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), mailing/e-mailing, print advertising, etc. The report finds that detailing represents the most preferred mode of promotion across all the healthcare segments.

The healthcare market in the United States comprises of major players like Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline and Roche, among many others. All these pharmaceutical corporations spend a large amount of their earnings on promotions and advertising of their drugs and healthcare products.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How is healthcare advertising different from conventional advertising?

What are the different channels for healthcare advertising?

What drives the healthcare advertising market in the US?

What is the value chain of the healthcare advertising market in the US?

What are the current trends in the US healthcare advertising industry?

What are the historical, current and future trends of the advertising spend in the US healthcare industry?

What are the historical, current and future trends in the advertising spend in the US pharmaceutical (small molecule drugs) market?

What are the historical, current and future trends in the advertising spend in the US biopharmaceutical market?

What are the historical, current and future trends in the advertising spend in the US vaccine market?

What are the historical, current and future trends in the advertising spend in the US Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs market?

What is the breakup of the key advertising channels of the US pharmaceutical market?

What is the breakup of the key advertising channels of the US biopharmaceutical market?

What is the breakup of the key advertising channels of the US vaccines market?

What is the breakup of the key advertising channels of the US Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs market?

Who are the key players in the pharmaceutical market, biopharmaceutical market, vaccines market and Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs market in the US and what are their advertising spend?

What are the key drivers and challenges in the US healthcare advertising market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

2.6 Study Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 An Overview of Healthcare Advertising in the United States



5 What Drives the Healthcare Advertising Market in the US?

5.1 Digitalization and other Technological Advancements

5.2 Increasing Presence of Generic and Me-too Drugs

5.3 Government Regulations Supporting DTC Advertising

5.4 Launch of New Drugs

5.5 Increased Consumer Reach through Mobile Advertising

5.6 Other Key Drivers



6 Healthcare Advertising Market: Value Chain

6.1 DTC Advertising

6.2 Detailing



7 Current Trends in Healthcare Advertising

7.1 Focus on Content

7.2 Rise of Multichannel Marketing

7.3 Targeting Consumers with Local Advertising

7.4 Reliance on Social Media

7.5 Surging Mobile Marketing

7.6 Consumers Becoming Researchers

7.7 Information Dispensed through Videos

7.8 Increasing Importance of Online Reviews



8 US Healthcare Advertising Market: SWOT Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Strengths

8.3 Weaknesses

8.4 Opportunities

8.5 Threats



9 US Healthcare Advertising Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.4 Degree of Rivalry

9.5 Threat of New Entrants

9.6 Threat of Substitutes



10 US Healthcare Advertising Market

10.1 Historical and Current Market Trends

10.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

10.2.1 Pharmaceutical (Small Molecule Drugs) Advertising Market

10.2.1.1 Historical, Current and Future Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Breakup by Advertising Channel

10.2.1.3 Advertising Spend by Key Players

10.2.2 Biopharmaceutical Market

10.2.3 Vaccines Market

10.2.4 Over-the-Counter Drugs Market



11 Major Players: Sales and Advertising Spend

11.1 Advertising Spend by Major Pharma Companies

11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1.1 US Sales

11.1.1.2 Advertising Spend by Channel

11.1.1.3 Global Sales and Advertising Spend

11.1.2 Pfizer

11.1.3 Merck & Co.

11.1.4 Glaxosmith Kline

11.1.5 Eli Lilly

11.1.6 Novartis

11.1.7 Sanofi

11.1.8 AstraZeneca

11.1.9 Roche

11.1.10 Bayer Healthcare

11.1.11 Bristol- Myers Squibb



12 Market Challenges

12.1 Trust Gap between Consumers and Advertisers

12.2 Strict Rules and Regulations by FDA

12.3 Unethical Practices

12.4 Macroeconomic Scenario

12.5 Other Challenges



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z2bzd3/united_states?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

