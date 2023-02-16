United States Healthcare Claims Management Market Report 2023: A $23.81 Billion Market by 2027 - Opportunities Emerge in Payer Integration of Digital Claims Functions

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare Claims Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare claims management market to hit $23.81 billion by 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth of 11% (2021 to 2026).

This study offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of select healthcare claims management software, services, and technology interventions for the US market. It also includes in-depth coverage of key vendors' solutions and services across payer and provider back-office operations including claims intake, preparation, pre/post-adjudication, claims adjustment, and payment.

These solutions and services cover RPA, AI, clearinghouse, payment integrity, care management, revenue cycle management, and electronic medical record/electronic health record (EMR/EHR) across the provider and payer claims' value chain.

The healthcare claims management industry is evolving. Changes include a shifting reimbursement landscape (for virtual care, urgent care, telehealth, and at-home care); a transition to new, value-based care models (e.g., population-based reimbursement and partial and full capitation payment); and disruption from big tech companies, big-box retailers, and big telecom operators entering the primary care and platform play in healthcare domains.



In addition, health consumer empowerment (self-quantified consumers), employer push for greater value in patient care, and regulatory changes are forcing health insurance companies and providers to redesign their claims processes and capabilities by integrating technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) in claims predictions, prior-authorization, pre/post-adjudication, and payment.



The main growth factors include the rising cost and complexity of claims processes, support for value-based reimbursement models, increasing fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) in the claims pre- and post-adjudication process, overwhelming administrative and operational costs, and consumer demand for a digital experience.



To keep ahead of their competitors, health insurance incumbents must have a robust process to integrate digital technologies into their core operations to become customer-centric, digitally enabled organizations fit to excel in three foundational areas of claims: customer experience, efficiency, and effectiveness.

Growth Opportunities

Payer Integration of Digital Claims Functions

Blockchain Technology for Smart Contracts

RPA for Intelligent Payer Automation

AI in Prior-Authorization (PA) Automation and Triaging

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Healthcare Claims Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Voices from the Industry - What Impacts Claims Management Today?

Definitions of Payer & Provider Electronic Administrative Transaction

US Healthcare Claims Management - Recent Announcements by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Market Share by Revenue of Top US Health Insurance Companies

US Healthcare Payer Authority

Segmentation

US Healthcare Claims Management Segmentation by Technology

Growth Environment

Growth Environment for the Claims Management Market

Payer and Provider Claims Administrative Workflow

Evolving Value Propositions of Key Claims Capabilities

US Healthcare Payer Function Components

US Healthcare Payer Back-office Function Components

US Healthcare Payer Claims Processing, Key Challenges

US Healthcare Payer Top Challenges

Payers' Approach to Multi-faceted Intelligent Operations

Key Trends Driving Payers' Next-gen Claims Management Capabilities

Trend 1 - Real-time Claims Processing in Health Insurance

Trend 2 - Emerging Payment Integrity Paradigm

Trend 3 - Payer-Provider Collaboration

Trend 4 - Cognitive Digital Automation

Key Competitors in the US Healthcare Claims Management Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medical Billing & Coding Segment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Claims Administration & Processing Segment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Payment Integrity Segment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - BPA Segment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzll7d-healthcare?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets