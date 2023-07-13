United States Healthcare Data Analytics Research Report 2023: Focus on SDoH Analytics, VBC Analytics, Population Health Management Analytics & Predictive Analytics

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare Data Analytics, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an in-depth analysis of the US healthcare data analytics market, focusing on solutions tailored for payers and providers, including physician practices and hospitals. The report provides revenue forecasts for the healthcare data analytics market until 2028.

Categorized into operational, clinical, and financial analytics, the study explores various healthcare data analytics applications and delves into critical aspects such as social determinants of health, value-based care, predictive analytics, and population health management.

The analysis highlights the driving forces behind market growth, identifies constraints, and reveals emerging growth opportunities within the dynamic landscape of healthcare data analytics. Additionally, it includes a thorough examination of the competitive environment, pricing trends, and the market share of top players in the industry.

By equipping stakeholders with essential knowledge and strategic insights, the report empowers decision-makers to make informed choices and seize emerging trends in the rapidly evolving healthcare analytics space.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Data Analytics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Application

Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Analytics

Value-based Care (VBC) Analytics

Population Health Management (PHM) Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Data Analytics Platforms Commoditization

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Market Share by End User

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Clinical Analytics

Clinical Analytics: Growth Metrics

Clinical Analytics: Revenue Forecast

Clinical Analytics: Forecast Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Financial Analytics

Financial Analytics: Growth Metrics

Financial Analytics: Revenue Forecast

Financial Analytics: Forecast Analysis

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Operational Analytics

Operational Analytics: Growth Metrics

Operational Analytics: Revenue Forecast

Operational Analytics: Forecast Analysis

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Multidisciplinary Collaboration between IT and Medical Professionals

Growth Opportunity 2: Clinical Documentation Improvement Specialists

Growth Opportunity 3: Prior Authorization

Growth Opportunity 4: Circularity and Sustainability

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aptvqv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets