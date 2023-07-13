United States Healthcare Data Analytics Research Report 2023: Focus on SDoH Analytics, VBC Analytics, Population Health Management Analytics & Predictive Analytics

13 Jul, 2023, 18:30 ET
The "US Healthcare Data Analytics, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents an in-depth analysis of the US healthcare data analytics market, focusing on solutions tailored for payers and providers, including physician practices and hospitals. The report provides revenue forecasts for the healthcare data analytics market until 2028.
Categorized into operational, clinical, and financial analytics, the study explores various healthcare data analytics applications and delves into critical aspects such as social determinants of health, value-based care, predictive analytics, and population health management.
The analysis highlights the driving forces behind market growth, identifies constraints, and reveals emerging growth opportunities within the dynamic landscape of healthcare data analytics. Additionally, it includes a thorough examination of the competitive environment, pricing trends, and the market share of top players in the industry.
By equipping stakeholders with essential knowledge and strategic insights, the report empowers decision-makers to make informed choices and seize emerging trends in the rapidly evolving healthcare analytics space.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Data Analytics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Analytics
- Value-based Care (VBC) Analytics
- Population Health Management (PHM) Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Data Analytics Platforms Commoditization
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Market Share by End User
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Clinical Analytics
- Clinical Analytics: Growth Metrics
- Clinical Analytics: Revenue Forecast
- Clinical Analytics: Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Financial Analytics
- Financial Analytics: Growth Metrics
- Financial Analytics: Revenue Forecast
- Financial Analytics: Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Operational Analytics
- Operational Analytics: Growth Metrics
- Operational Analytics: Revenue Forecast
- Operational Analytics: Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Multidisciplinary Collaboration between IT and Medical Professionals
- Growth Opportunity 2: Clinical Documentation Improvement Specialists
- Growth Opportunity 3: Prior Authorization
- Growth Opportunity 4: Circularity and Sustainability
