United States Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Strategy Analysis Report 2023 Featuring CipherHealth, Epic, Innovaccer, Luma Health, Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Oracle, & Truveta Among Others

The United States healthcare industry generates vast amounts of data, offering immense opportunities for exchange and monetization. However, the fragmented nature of the industry and the sensitive nature of healthcare data create unique challenges.
This report analyzes the US healthcare data exchange and monetization landscape, focusing on key competitors and their capabilities, strategies, and technology. The publisher's perspective on competitor strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities is analyzed.
The list of companies is not exhaustive, and they are featured due to the best practices in their data exchange and monetization strategies. To cover industry healthcare organizations with diverse backgrounds, competitors have different value propositions and strategies around data exchange and monetization.
These include HIE solutions, research-driven objectives, non-profit business models, direct messaging solutions, first-party data exchange services, and EHR companies. Key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and regulatory highlights are analyzed for stakeholders, such as payers, providers, health IT, and life sciences IT.
The report concludes with strategic recommendations and growth opportunities for companies looking to capitalize on this dynamic and evolving market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation - Healthcare Data Exchange
- Market Segmentation - Data Monetization
- Healthcare Data Sources, Types, and Usage Across Silos
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Data is the Digital Age Healthcare's New Currency
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- US Regulatory Highlights
- The EHR Impact on Physicians Data Exchange Capabilities
Key Competitors
- Company Profile - CipherHealth
- Company Profile - DirectTrust
- Company Profile - Epic
- Company Profile - Innovaccer
- Company Profile - Luma Health
- Company Profile - Mayo Clinic Platform
- Company Profile - Microsoft
- Company Profile - Oracle
- Company Profile - Synaptic Health Alliance
- Company Profile - Truveta
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Value-based Care Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain
- Growth Opportunity 3: Brand & Demand
- Growth Opportunity 4: Clinical Documentation Improvement
