United States Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Strategy Analysis Report 2023 Featuring CipherHealth, Epic, Innovaccer, Luma Health, Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Oracle, & Truveta Among Others

The United States healthcare industry generates vast amounts of data, offering immense opportunities for exchange and monetization. However, the fragmented nature of the industry and the sensitive nature of healthcare data create unique challenges.

This report analyzes the US healthcare data exchange and monetization landscape, focusing on key competitors and their capabilities, strategies, and technology. The publisher's perspective on competitor strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities is analyzed.

The list of companies is not exhaustive, and they are featured due to the best practices in their data exchange and monetization strategies. To cover industry healthcare organizations with diverse backgrounds, competitors have different value propositions and strategies around data exchange and monetization.

These include HIE solutions, research-driven objectives, non-profit business models, direct messaging solutions, first-party data exchange services, and EHR companies. Key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and regulatory highlights are analyzed for stakeholders, such as payers, providers, health IT, and life sciences IT.

The report concludes with strategic recommendations and growth opportunities for companies looking to capitalize on this dynamic and evolving market.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Data Exchange and Monetization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation - Healthcare Data Exchange

Market Segmentation - Data Monetization

Healthcare Data Sources, Types, and Usage Across Silos

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Data is the Digital Age Healthcare's New Currency

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

US Regulatory Highlights

The EHR Impact on Physicians Data Exchange Capabilities

Key Competitors

Company Profile - CipherHealth

Company Profile - DirectTrust

Company Profile - Epic

Company Profile - Innovaccer

Company Profile - Luma Health

Company Profile - Mayo Clinic Platform

Company Profile - Microsoft

Company Profile - Oracle

Company Profile - Synaptic Health Alliance

Company Profile - Truveta

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Value-based Care Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain

Growth Opportunity 3: Brand & Demand

Growth Opportunity 4: Clinical Documentation Improvement

