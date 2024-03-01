United States Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rates Analysis Report 2024 with Insights on Cost Trends from 2021-2024

01 Mar, 2024, 13:15 ET
The "Valeo 2024 Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is designed to serve as an essential resource for healthcare firms, law practices, and consultants by offering strategic insights into the billing landscape. It promises to be a valuable addition to the portfolio of resources available for industry professionals seeking to navigate the complexities of healthcare law fees.
The landscape of legal fees within the healthcare industry is in constant flux, and understanding these changes is crucial for companies and law firms alike. A comprehensive analysis of hourly rates charged by healthcare law firms in the United States is now available, providing valuable insights into cost trends from 2021 to 2024.
The 2024 Healthcare Law Firm Hourly Rate Report presents meticulously gathered data on the average hourly rates across different roles within large law firms with a focus on healthcare law. Positions covered extend from Senior Partners with over 25 years of experience to Associates with four years or less in the field. Highlights from the report detail variations in billing practices and pinpoint emerging trends in the legal cost structure associated with representing healthcare companies in a variety of legal matters, from litigation to transactional work.
The detailed analysis aims to help users acquire a nuanced understanding of the evolving market and the financial demands of legal expertise in the sector. The data from the report is derived directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform, ensuring that the information is accurate and reflective of current market conditions. This powerful tool allows for the tracking of real-time rate changes and year-to-year fluctuations, equipping professionals with the data needed to make informed decisions.
Key Findings in the Healthcare Law Firm Rate Analysis
- Transparency on average hourly rates by law firm position
- Comparative assessment from 2021 to 2024
- Analysis of rate changes and identifying trends
- A glimpse into the impact of market forces on legal costs
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: AMLAW 200 Firms
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Baker McKenzie
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Jones Day
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- King & Spalding LLP
- Cooley LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Dechert LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- K&L Gates LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Baker Botts LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Akerman LLP
- ArentFox Schiff LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Fish & Richardson P.C.
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Locke Lord LLP
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Clark Hill PLC
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Honigman LLP
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Stinson LLP
- Buchalter, APC
- McCarter & English, LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
- Thompson Coburn Hahn & Hessen LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Butler Snow LLP
- Carlton Fields, P.A.
- Lathrop GPM LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Kobre & Kim L.L.P.
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
- Pryor Cashman LLP
- Greenspoon Marder LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
- Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C.
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- GrayRobinson, P.A.
- Offit Kurman, P.A.
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- FisherBroyles, LLP
- Herrick Feinstein LLP
- Tucker Ellis LLP
- Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP
Section 2: Magic Circle Firms
- Allen & Overy LLP
- Clifford Chance LLP
Section 3: Non-AMLAW Firms
- A&L Goodbody LLP (Ireland)
- Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C.
- Aleshire & Wynder, LLP
- Archer & Greiner, P.C.
- Arthur Cox LLP (Ireland)
- Bailey & Glasser LLP
- Bates White LLC
- Bennett Jones LLP (Canada)
- Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (Canada)
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (Canada)
- Brigard Urrutia Abogados S.A.S (Colombia)
- Calfo Eakes LLP
- Callagy Law PC
- Clayton Utz
- Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP
- Crowe & Dunlevy, APC
- Dentons
- Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP
- Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon, P.A.
- Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
- Flaster/Greenberg P.C.
- Foliart, Huff, Ottaway and Bottom, APC
- FordHarrison LLP
- Genova Burns LLC
- Gray Reed
- Groom Law Group, Chartered
- Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.
- HeplerBroom, LLC
- Herbert Smith Freehills (England)
- Hood Law Firm, LLC
- Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.
- Hunter, Smith & Davis, LLP
- Jackson Kelly PLLC
- Jones Walker LLP
- Jun Y. Lee, Esq
- Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP
- Kitch Drutchas Wagner Valitutti & Sherbrook, P.C.
- KTBS Law LLP
- Lashly & Baer, P.C.
- Levene, Neale, Bender, Yoo & Golubchik L.L.P.
- Lewis Rice LLC
- Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
- Manning Gross & Massenburg LLP
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP (Canada)
- McDonald Hopkins LLC
- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC
- Merchant & Gould P.C.
- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP
- Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP
- Ogden Murphy Wallace, PLLC
- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP
- Pansing Hogan Ernst & Bachman LLP
- Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP
- Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez LLC (Puerto Rico)
- Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC
- Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A.
- Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.
- Riker Danzig LLP
- Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.
- Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP
- Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, PC
- Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC
- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox P.L.L.C.
- Stikeman Elliott LLP (Canada)
- Stokes Lawrence, P.S.
- Stris & Maher LLP
- Sullivan & Worcester LLP
- Swartz Campbell LLC
- Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC
- White and Williams LLP
- Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.
- Willcox & Savage, P.C.
- William Fry LLP (Ireland)
- Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
- Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP
- Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63nu56
