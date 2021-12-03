United States Healthcare Market and the Growth of 5G Wireless

Dec 03, 2021, 11:45 ET
5G will accommodate dramatically more devices, media, and users. This will especially impact the Internet of Things, which will result in a huge increase in the number of remote monitors and sensors that will allow patients to be tracked while on the go.
The new level of patient-generated healthcare data will permit enhanced analysis of various conditions and diseases, which will support personalized medicine and improved outcomes.
5G technology will also enable wireless carriers to offer providers and payers new ways to manage the spectrum. This will permit the development of wireless private networks that are able to support a healthcare enterprise's evolving IT needs. There will be numerous opportunities for healthcare enterprises to gather and transmit huge data files, such as teleradiology images, quickly and securely.
Also benefiting from 5G private networks will be the virtual care market, which includes companies that supply platforms, software, devices, services, advisory services, and analytics.
This report reviews the important drivers that are propelling 5G in the transformation of the healthcare industry to a value-based care business model, and the challenges that may slow healthcare stakeholders' willingness to implement 5G network solutions.
It also provides an overview of the potential for 5G wireless to become the technology of choice for the healthcare industry, making certain functions more scalable for the management of trillions of bits of new patient- and provider-generated data. Although the technology capabilities are easy to position, the costs of moving to a 5G private network remain a concern.
Growth Opportunities
- Implementing Private 5G Healthcare Networks
- Build a 5G Ecosystem for Healthcare
- Establish Business Models That Address the Potential Offered by 5G Wireless for Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
5G - An Overview
- 5G Overview
- Wireless Technology Evolution
- Growth Environment
- 5G NR Infrastructure
- Industry 4.0 Propels the Need for 5G
- 5G Game Changer - Network Slicing
5G Impact on Healthcare
- 5G Growth Environment
- 5G Impact on Healthcare
- 5 Healthcare Categories That Benefit from 5G Technology
- Specific Opportunities Enabled by 5G - Remote Surgery
- Specific Opportunities Enabled by 5G - Transmission of Medical Information
- Specific Opportunities Enabled by 5G - Remote Healthcare
- Attractive Solution for Healthcare - 5G Multi-access Edge Computing
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- 5G Market Segmentation
- Selected 5G Market Competitors and Enablers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- 5G Advantages
- Vendor Strategies
- Wireless Carrier Strategy - AT&T Business Designing the Private Cellular Network
- 5G Healthcare Implementations
