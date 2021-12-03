United States Healthcare Market and the Growth of 5G Wireless

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US 5G Wireless Growth Opportunities in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

5G will accommodate dramatically more devices, media, and users. This will especially impact the Internet of Things, which will result in a huge increase in the number of remote monitors and sensors that will allow patients to be tracked while on the go.

The new level of patient-generated healthcare data will permit enhanced analysis of various conditions and diseases, which will support personalized medicine and improved outcomes.

5G technology will also enable wireless carriers to offer providers and payers new ways to manage the spectrum. This will permit the development of wireless private networks that are able to support a healthcare enterprise's evolving IT needs. There will be numerous opportunities for healthcare enterprises to gather and transmit huge data files, such as teleradiology images, quickly and securely.

Also benefiting from 5G private networks will be the virtual care market, which includes companies that supply platforms, software, devices, services, advisory services, and analytics.

This report reviews the important drivers that are propelling 5G in the transformation of the healthcare industry to a value-based care business model, and the challenges that may slow healthcare stakeholders' willingness to implement 5G network solutions.

It also provides an overview of the potential for 5G wireless to become the technology of choice for the healthcare industry, making certain functions more scalable for the management of trillions of bits of new patient- and provider-generated data. Although the technology capabilities are easy to position, the costs of moving to a 5G private network remain a concern.

Growth Opportunities

Implementing Private 5G Healthcare Networks

Build a 5G Ecosystem for Healthcare

Establish Business Models That Address the Potential Offered by 5G Wireless for Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

5G - An Overview

5G Overview

Wireless Technology Evolution

Growth Environment

5G NR Infrastructure

Industry 4.0 Propels the Need for 5G

5G Game Changer - Network Slicing

5G Impact on Healthcare

5G Growth Environment

5G Impact on Healthcare

5 Healthcare Categories That Benefit from 5G Technology

Specific Opportunities Enabled by 5G - Remote Surgery

Specific Opportunities Enabled by 5G - Transmission of Medical Information

Specific Opportunities Enabled by 5G - Remote Healthcare

Attractive Solution for Healthcare - 5G Multi-access Edge Computing

Growth Opportunity Analysis

5G Market Segmentation

Selected 5G Market Competitors and Enablers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

5G Advantages

Vendor Strategies

Wireless Carrier Strategy - AT&T Business Designing the Private Cellular Network

5G Healthcare Implementations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag0cjd

