United States Healthcare/Hospital Food Services Market Report 2022-2026: Growing Awareness and Consumption of Plant-Based Meat and the Emergence of Cultured Meat

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare/Hospital Food Services Market by Type (Patient Dining (Clinical Nutrition, Regular Diet), Retail Services, Vending, Shops), Settings (Acute Hospitals, ASC, Long-term Care, Nursing and Rehabilitation Centers, Non - acute) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US healthcare/hospital food services market is projected to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2026 from USD 13.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5%

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of and awareness about chronic diseases, growing focus on improved patient food experience, availability of customized food options based on diet requirements, hospital restrictions for outside food items, and the cost-effectiveness of foodservice outsourcing. On the other hand, the reluctance among OPD patients to pay for food services, pricing challenges, and the shortage of staff are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



In this report, the US healthcare/hospital food services market is segmented based on type and setting. Based on type, the US healthcare/hospital food services market is segmented into patient & dining services, retail services, vending & shops (micro-markets), and other services.

In 2020, the patient & dining services segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The increasing demand for nutritious food among patients, convenience and comfort provided by room services, availability of customized food options based on diet requirements, and hospital restrictions on outside food items are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The retail services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing availability of various healthier food options with improved quality and taste, ease of accessibility to nutritious meals for hospital staff and visitors, and the growing patient flow in healthcare facilities.



Based on type, the patient & dining services market is segmented into regular diets and clinical nutrition. In 2020, the regular diets segment accounted for the largest share of the patient & dining services market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of patients preferring regular diets as they do not require any dietary modifications. The clinical nutrition segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the benefits of customized nutrition, increasing availability of customized food products, growing prevalence of chronic and metabolic diseases, and the increasing healthcare spending in the US.



Based on setting, the US healthcare/hospital food services market is segmented into acute care settings, post-acute care settings, and non-acute care settings. In 2020, the acute care settings segment accounted for the largest share. Also, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the high number of acute hospitals, growing number of admissions in acute hospitals, treatment of a large patient pool in acute hospitals, and the growing adoption of foodservice outsourcing by hospitals to improve patient experience and reduce costs.



Based on type, the US healthcare/hospital food services market for acute care settings is segmented into acute hospitals, military treatment facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, academic medical centers, and children's hospitals.

In 2020, the acute hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the acute care settings market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of acute hospitals and the increasing number of hospital admissions across the US.



Based on type, the US healthcare/hospital food services market for post-acute care settings is segmented into long-term acute facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and other post-acute care settings (inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals).

In 2020, the skilled nursing facilities segment accounted for the largest share of the post-acute care settings market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of skilled nursing facilities and the increasing adoption of food outsourcing services at these facilities.



Based on type, the US healthcare/hospital food services market for non-acute care settings is segmented into physician offices & clinics and other non-acute care settings. In 2020, the physician offices & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the non-acute care settings market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of retail services in these settings. In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the automotive sensors marketplace.

