United States Herbal Cigarette Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Set to Grow by Over $375 Million - Non-addictive Nature of Herbal Cigarettes Fueling Growth

20 Sep, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herbal Cigarette Market in US 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US herbal cigarette market is forecasted to grow by USD 376.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.31%
Discover the driving forces behind the growth of the US herbal cigarette market in the coming years, including extensive public awareness programs and campaigns.
The market's expansion is fueled by factors such as the increased availability of herbal cigarettes through various distribution channels, growing awareness of the health risks associated with traditional smoking, and the non-addictive nature of herbal cigarettes. Furthermore, the market benefits from widespread internet access and online sales channels, as well as a diverse range of herbal cigarette flavors that cater to consumer preferences.
Our comprehensive report on the US herbal cigarette market offers a holistic analysis, encompassing market size projections, emerging trends, growth catalysts, challenges, and an in-depth examination of approximately 25 prominent vendors. Stay informed about the current market landscape, the latest industry trends, and the overall market dynamics.
Our rigorous vendor analysis is tailored to assist you in enhancing your market position. In this report, you'll find detailed insights into leading vendors in the US herbal cigarette market.
Additionally, we provide valuable information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market dynamics, enabling your company to strategize and seize future growth opportunities. Stay ahead in the evolving herbal cigarette market with our expert insights and analysis.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Bear Blend LLC
- BILLY 55 LLC
- Brown Bear Herbs LLC
- Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd
- Honeyrose Product Ltd.
- Khoor LLC
- Lynpha Vitale
- MAANS PRODUCTS
- Sinhal Group
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Herbal cigarette market in US 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Inorganic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Organic herbal cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dp6bme
SOURCE Research and Markets
