United States Herbal Cigarette Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Set to Grow by Over $375 Million - Non-addictive Nature of Herbal Cigarettes Fueling Growth

The US herbal cigarette market is forecasted to grow by USD 376.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.31%

Discover the driving forces behind the growth of the US herbal cigarette market in the coming years, including extensive public awareness programs and campaigns.

The market's expansion is fueled by factors such as the increased availability of herbal cigarettes through various distribution channels, growing awareness of the health risks associated with traditional smoking, and the non-addictive nature of herbal cigarettes. Furthermore, the market benefits from widespread internet access and online sales channels, as well as a diverse range of herbal cigarette flavors that cater to consumer preferences.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bear Blend LLC

BILLY 55 LLC

Brown Bear Herbs LLC

Eximburg International Pvt. Ltd

Honeyrose Product Ltd.

Khoor LLC

Lynpha Vitale

MAANS PRODUCTS

Sinhal Group

