United States Hip Replacement Devices Markets Report 2023: Investments & Advancements Support Market Growth - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2027

United States hip replacement devices market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing demands for hip replacement surgeries.

The rising geriatric population of the country and the rising prevalence of lower extremity conditions such as Osteoarthritis (OA), osteoporosis, and hip ailments are some of the major factors driving the growth of the United States hip replacement devices market in the upcoming five years. Consistent research and technological advancement in medical devices further support the growth of the United States hip replacement devices market in the next five years.



Hip replacement surgeries are the medical procedures where diseases or damaged parts of the hip joints are and installed implanted. The devices utilized for the surgical process of hip replacement are categorized as hip replacement devices and are further classified under primary hip reconstruction devices, partial hip reconstruction devices, revision hip reconstruction devices, and hip resurfacing devices. Incidences of accidents, stair falls, and sports events often lead to fractures or dislocation of the hip joints, other than diseases.



Orthopedic Surgeries Drive Market Growth



Rising instances of orthopedic surgeries majorly on the hip region are actively driving the growth of the United States hip replacement devices market in the upcoming five years. Advancing healthcare services and patient care adds to the surgical approaches toward hip replacement procedures. Also, growing cases of implants, and corrective devices that aid the orthopedic structure of the body further support the growth of the United States hip replacement devices market in the next five years.



Increasing surgical ventures demand a higher count of expert surgeons functioning in the country. The healthcare system in the country provides well for the experts and the number of healthcare experts & workers has been rising rapidly in recent years, thus aiding the market growth.

In the year 2021, there were 22,965 orthopedic surgeons in the country. More than 450,000 hip replacement surgeries are performed every year in the United States. Also, growing instances of diseases like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, osteonecrosis, childhood arthritis in hips, etc. lead the market growth by aiding the demands for hip replacement surgeries.



Investments & Advancement Support Market Growth



The healthcare industry is well-established in the United States. It is one of the world's best healthcare hubs that provides excellent healthcare services and patient care. Technologically advanced medical devices, high-tech healthcare infrastructure, and advanced medicine add to the potential growth of the industry along with the market.

Higher expenses over healthcare services & patient care from the government, as well as the consumers, substantiates the growth of the United States hip replacement devices market in the upcoming five years.

