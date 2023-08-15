United States Home & Garden Pesticides Markets, 2023-2028: Sustainability Takes Center Stage - Social Media Gardening Trends Drive Adoption

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Home & Garden Pesticides Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The US home & garden pesticides market was valued at $1.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.28 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

The US home & garden pesticides market is growing significantly due to Growing Pest Repellents in Gardens, Growing Demand for Innovative Gardening Concepts, Growing Demand for Hydroponics Among US Residents, Growth In Demand For Edible Gardening,

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present home & garden pesticides market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

Increase In Vector-Borne Diseases, and Growth In Landscaping Market & Backyard Gardens

In the US home & garden pesticides market, millennials are more interested in gardening activities. For instance, millennials contribute to around 29% of the gardener demographics. Thus, during the forecast period, demand for pesticides for homes & gardens is expected to increase from millennials in the US market.

Bayer AG, S. C. Johnson & Son, ScottsMiracle-Gro, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Woodstream Corporation, and BASF SE. are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Central Garden & Pet Company, The Andersons, Inc., Nufarm Limited, DuPont, Albemarle Corporation, Organic Labs, Syngenta Group, and others are the other prominent players with a noteworthy presence in the market.

The household gardeners spending on gardening activities has significantly increased in the last few years, which leads to driving the US home & garden pesticides market during the forecast period.

Growing trend for gardening on social media is gaining traction in the US. Due to new innovative gardening techniques and increasing awareness about the use of pesticides for various applications leads to drive the US home & garden pesticide market during the forecast period.

Demand for natural pesticides is increasing significantly in the US. The consumer preference towards hydroponics is rising significantly, which drives the demand for natural pesticides during the forecast period.

Vendors List

Key Vendors

  • Bayer AG
  • S. C. Johnson & Son
  • ScottsMiracle-Gro
  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.
  • Woodstream Corporation
  • BASF SE

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Central Garden & Pet Company
  • The Andersons, Inc.
  • Nufarm Limited
  • DuPont
  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Organic Labs
  • Gowan Company
  • Drexel Chemical Company
  • PBI-Gordon Companies, Inc.,
  • Willert Home Products
  • Syngenta Group
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • UPL
  • GARDENTECH, INC.

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Home & Garden Pesticides Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Pesticides Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Herbicides
  • Insecticides
  • Fungicides
  • Others

Raw Material Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Synthetic Pesticides
  • Natural Pesticides

Formulation Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Liquid Formulation
  • Solid Formulation

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Offline Store
  • Online Store

