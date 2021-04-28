United States Home Decor Market Report 2021 with COVID-19 Impacts - Leading Players are Inter IKEA Systems, Bed Bath & Beyond, Herman Miller, Mohawk Industries, & Williams-Sonoma

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Home Decor Market by Product, Distribution Channels, Category, Price, Income, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Home Decor Market was valued at US$ 190.96 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be USD 283 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

The rising number of individual home buyers and expanding Real Estate industry are expected to drive the United States decor industry.

Also, the surge in environmental awareness among consumers has shifted their preference toward eco-friendly home decor products, further boosting the Home Decor market in the United States. Furthermore, a surge in demand for trending & unique furniture anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the home decor industry in the US.



Home decor is the art of designing the internal and external part of a house, making them functionally useful for residents. Home decor items include floor covering, textiles, Carpet & Area Rugs, Bedroom & Kitchen Furniture, Lamp & Lighting Pots, Candles, Artifacts etc. The United States is mostly an urbanized society with high disposable income, making the home decor industry a bright future.



Online Stores Emerged as new Medium for the Sale of Home Decor Products



In the last few decades, home decor products were traditionally sold from Specialty Stores and Supermarkets. But in the last few years, especially after COVID, E-commerce stores have also started to generate good sales. Penetration of devices like smartphones and tablets with easy payment options has also fueled the market growth of online home decor products.

Digital marketing and Social Media have started to play a much bigger role compared to magazines and television advertisements. Social media influences consumer purchasing decisions. Since Generation Z and Millennial, people also buy home decor products through social media. The US Home Decor Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.78% from 2020 to 2026.



COVID-19 Impact on the United States Home Decor Market



Due to the pandemic, international trade was put on hold, which resulted in a shortage of raw materials.

COVID-19 outbreak, on the other hand, interrupted the supply chain. Also, a majority of the manufacturing facilities halted their operations too.

The demand for home decor also declined during the first phase of the lockdown. However, in several regions, the government bodies are uplifting the regulations, thereby allowing them to restart their processes.



The reasons for this report to be among the best and must buy category:



The study concludes with a quantitative analysis of the current United States home decor market drift, assessment, and dynamics of the market size from 2016 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

In-depth analysis and the United States home decor market size and segmentation help determine the general global home decor market opportunities.

The different market players positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and clarifies the industry's market players' present position.

Company Analysis



1. Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

2. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

3. Herman Miller

4. Mohawk Industries Inc.

5. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. US Home Decor Market Analysis



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.1.1 By Home Textile

6.1.2 By Floor Covering

6.1.3 By Furniture

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By Category

6.4 By Price

6.5 By Income



7. Product - United States Home Decor Market

7.1 Home Textile - United States Home Decor Market

7.1.1 Bedroom Textile

7.1.2 Bathroom Textile

7.1.3 Carpet & Floor Covering Textile

7.1.4 Others

7.2 Floor Covering - United States Home Decor Market

7.2.1 Carpet & Area Rugs

7.2.2 Hardwood

7.2.3 Ceramic

7.2.4 Vinyl

7.2.5 Luxury Vinyl Tile

7.2.6 Stone

7.2.7 Laminate

7.2.8 Rubber/Other Resilient

7.3 Furniture - United States Home Decor Market

7.3.1 Living Room & Dining Room

7.3.2 Bedroom Furniture

7.3.3 Kitchen Furniture

7.3.4 Lamp & Lighting

7.3.5 Plastic & Other Furniture



8. Distribution Channel - United States Home Decor Market

8.1 Specialty Stores

8.2 E-commerce

8.3 Supermarkets

8.4 Others



9. Category - United States Home Decor Market

9.1 Eco-friendly

9.2 Conventional



10. Price - United States Home Decor Market

10.1 Premium

10.2 Mass



11. Income - United States Home Decor Market

11.1 Lower Middle Income

11.2 Upper Middle Income

11.3 Higher Income



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Recent Developments

12.1.3 Sales Analysis

12.2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

12.3 Herman Miller

12.4 Mohawk Industries Inc.

12.5 Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzy9by

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

