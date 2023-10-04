United States Home Loan Markets, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028: Digitalization and Automation Revolutionize the Industry Landscape

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Home Loan Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States home loan market is expected to experience significant growth to 2028

The United States home loan market is undergoing a transformation, driven by several key factors that are reshaping the lending landscape. These factors include a growing pool of potential homebuyers, the automation of loan processes, and the pervasive trend of digitalization.

Home loans, typically extended by financial institutions, serve as the financial backbone for individuals aspiring to acquire residential properties. These properties can range from completed, move-in-ready homes to those still in construction phases. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) both offer home loans, often determining interest rates based on the borrower's creditworthiness. These loans commonly come with lengthy repayment periods of up to 30 years, structured through equated monthly installments (EMIs).

In recent years, the demand for mortgages in the United States has experienced a notable upswing, primarily catalyzed by heightened home purchasing activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, this surge has generated substantial demand within the purchase market, attracting banks, nonbank lenders, and investors operating in the mortgage sector.

Furthermore, despite the economic repercussions of the pandemic, the desire for homeownership in the United States remains unwavering. The broader economic expansion and the growth in the number of households have contributed to the increasing rate of homeownership.

Notably, 2020 witnessed a 2.6% annual uptick in homeownership, welcoming over 2.1 million new homeowners into the fold. Geographically, the Midwest and South regions of the United States exhibit higher homeownership rates compared to the Northeast and West. With this surge in homeownership, a concurrent rise in the demand for home loans is anticipated.

Automation has emerged as a pivotal force in streamlining the home loan process, substantially elevating the overall customer experience. The mortgage industry has eagerly embraced technology to expedite and simplify mortgage applications, thereby widening access to home financing and home-buying services.

A cornerstone of this technological revolution is digitalization, with the U.S. digital payments sector expanding at a commendable rate of 23%. These technological strides are designed to expedite mortgage applications, curtail expenses, and enhance the overall client journey. Consequently, the escalating wave of digitalization is poised to further propel the United States home loan market.

The ascendancy of nonbank lenders has introduced a seismic shift in the market landscape. Nonbank lenders have emerged as a credible alternative, especially for borrowers seeking refinancing options. Over the past decade, nonbank mortgage lenders have not only gained market share but have also eclipsed traditional banks in prominence.

In 2020, seven out of the top ten mortgage lenders in the United States hailed from the nonbank sector. These lenders have strategically invested in diverse technologies to fortify their operations, spanning from platform modernization to automated compliance solutions. Consequently, the continued ascent of nonbank lenders is set to stoke the growth engine of the home loan market.

In summation, the United States home loan market stands at the cusp of substantial growth, underpinned by a confluence of factors, including surging demand, automation enhancements, and the burgeoning influence of nonbank lenders.

Market Dynamics

Market Trends & Developments

Increasing number of fintech companies

Rising focus towards loan sector by Bank and NBFCs

Increasing construction activities

Rapid urbanization

Attractive marketing strategies

Drivers

Increasing home ownership

Automation in loan process

Growth of nonbank lenders

Challenges

Security concerns

Surging competition

Competitive Landscape

Bank of America Corporation

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup, Inc.

Wells Fargo & Co.

& Co. U.S. Bancorp

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

American Express Company

Ally Financial Inc.

Truist Financial Corporation

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

Voice of Customer Analysis

Sample Size Determination

Respondent Demographics

By Gender

By Age

By Occupation

Brand Awareness

Factors Influencing Loan Availing Decision

Sources of Information

Challenges Faced

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Home Loan Market

Impact Assessment Model

Key Segments Impacted

Key Regions Impacted

Report Scope



United States Home Loan Market, by Type:

Home Purchase

Refinance

Home Improvement

Construction

Others

United States Home Loan Market, by End User:

Employed Individuals

Professionals

Students

Entrepreneurs

Others

United States Home Loan Market, by Tenure Period:

Less than 5 years

6-10 years

11-24 years

25-30 years

United States Home Loan Market, by Region:

South

Midwest

Northeast

West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efxqax

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets