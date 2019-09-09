United States Home Organization Products Market Report 2019-2023: Key Retailers are Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, IKEA, Target, Lowe's, The Container Store, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, Organize-It, Houzz
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Organization Products in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US demand for home organization products is projected to increase 3.8% per year to $12.7 billion in 2023. A healthy economy and growing interest in home organization products, particularly high-value products will support demand gains through 2023.
Data are provided in dollar value at the manufacturers' level. Additionally, data are presented in dollar value at the retail level by product and room. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares. The study includes consumer survey data and trends, discussion of growth opportunities, and analysis of the retail market.
This report covers home organization product demand by material, product, room, and market, along with a discussion of retail sales and channels. Data are given in dollar value at the manufacturers' level for all breakouts. Additionally, data are presented in dollar value at the retail level by product and room.
Scope of the Report
Home organization product materials covered in the study include:
- Metal & Wire
- Plastic
- Wood
- Wicker, Rattan, & Other
Products for home organization products include:
- Bins, Baskets, & Totes
- Shelving
- Modular Units
- Hanging Storage
- Accessories & Other
Rooms for home organization products include:
- Closets
- Garages
- Family Rooms
- Bedrooms
- Pantries & Kitchens
- Bathrooms & Utility Rooms
- Other Areas
Markets for home organization products include:
- Do-it-Yourself
- Professional Installation
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. OVERVIEW
- Key Findings
- Consumer Home Organization Trends
- Home Organization Movement Is Powered by Media
- Consumers' Efficiency & Organization
- Design & Style
- Urban Living & Downsizing
- Impact of Baby Boomers & Empty Nesters
- Home Ownership Trends
- Home Ownership Versus Rental Rates
- Household Annual Income
- Age Groups
- Home Improvement
- Alternate Storage Options
- Home Organization Growth Opportunities
- Self-Storage Market
- Characteristics of the US Housing Stock
- Pricing
- Foreign Trade
3. MATERIALS
- Key Findings
- Demand by Material
- Scope
- Demand Forecast
- Metal & Wire
- Sales Trends
- Product Trends
- Suppliers
- Plastic
- Sales Trends
- Product Trends
- Suppliers
- Wood
- Sales Trends
- Product Trends
- Suppliers
- Wicker, Rattan, & Other Materials
- Sales Trends
- Trends by Material Type
- Natural Fiber
- Canvas & All Other Materials
- Suppliers
4. PRODUCTS
- Key Findings
- Demand by Product
- Bins, Baskets, & Totes
- Sales Trends
- Materials
- Rooms
- Suppliers
- Shelving
- Sales Trends
- Materials
- Rooms
- Suppliers
- Modular Units
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Customizable Options
- Materials
- Rooms
- Suppliers
- Hanging Storage
- Sales Trends
- Materials
- Rooms
- Suppliers
- Accessories & Other Products
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Materials
- Rooms
- Suppliers
5. ROOMS
- Key Findings
- Demand by Room
- Closets
- Sales Trends
- Impact of Multifamily Housing Trends
- Product Trends
- Suppliers
- Garages
- Sales Trends
- Remodeling Trends
- Product Trends
- Suppliers
- Family Rooms
- Sales Trends
- Product Trends
- Suppliers
- Bedrooms
- Sales Trends
- Product Trends
- Suppliers
- Pantries & Kitchens
- Sales Trends
- Product Trends
- Suppliers
- Bathrooms & Utility Rooms
- Sales Trends
- Product Trends
- Suppliers
- Other Areas
- Scope
- Sales Trends
- Product Trends
6. MARKETS
- Key Findings
- Demand by Market
- Do-it-Yourself
- Professional Installation
- Demand Trends
- Builders & Remodeling Contractors
- Suppliers
7. RETAIL MARKET
- Key Findings
- Sales Forecast
- Factors Determine Retail Value
- Market Outlook by Product
- Market Outlook by Room
- DIY Retail Channels
- Scope
- Do-it-Yourself Retail Channels
- Mass Merchant & Discount Stores
- Home Centers & Hardware Stores
- Specialty Channel
- Other Outlets
- Sales of DIY Products by Retail Channel
- Key Retailers
- Walmart
- Amazon
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- Target
- Lowe's
- The Container Store
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Wayfair
- Organize-It
- Houzz
8. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- Key Findings
- Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Competitive Strategies
- Private Label Store Brands & Exclusives
- Distribution
- Marketing
- Acquisitions & Divestitures
- Cooperative Agreements
- List of Industry Participants
9. APPENDIX
