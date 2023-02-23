United States Honey Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2030 - Rising Demand for Natural Sweeteners and Increasing Utilization in Drug Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "USA Honey Market, By Type, By Type, By Pack Size, By Packaging, By Application, By Distribution Channel, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

USA honey market held a market value of USD 2,473.5 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 4,970.3 million by the year 2030

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The market registered a volume of 200.75 thousand tons in 2021, with a growth rate of 6.1% over the forecast period.

The USA honey market is likely to grow extensively over the anticipated period due to the rising demand for natural sweeteners and increasing utilization in drug manufacturing. Furthermore, the rising trend of health consciousness and awareness regarding the medicinal properties is fueling the market growth.

However, the rising adulteration in honey is hampering the market growth. The market is anticipated to reach USD 4,970.3 million by 2030. In addition to that, the key market players are actively involved in strategic collaborations, product development, launches, and mergers & acquisitions. The market is segmented based on product, type pack size, packaging, application, and distribution channel.



In addition to being used as a component in more and more health and cosmetic products, honey can be found in beverages, processed meals, jams, and jellies. The potential of these items to impart a pleasant taste in food and beverage products, along with their accessibility, is boosting market demand.

Additionally, honey has a variety of health benefits, such as the capacity to increase metabolic activity, regulate blood pressure, reduce the risk of diabetes, and even heal burn scars. As a result, it is frequently utilised in a variety of applications besides food and drink, including cosmetics and medicines, which is also expected to boost market growth.



In order to engage more consumers, product producers are developing unique launches. For instance, Dabur, an international company, introduced honey-infused syrups in July 2021, a new line of syrups and spreads. The product is a healthier alternative to the popular strawberry syrups and sweet chocolates on the market because it contains no added sugar.

Consumers are being encouraged to incorporate natural sweeteners into their diets and use less white sugar as a result of growing health consciousness. Natural sweeteners are a great option for customers due to their antibacterial and antioxidant characteristics. The product's longer shelf life and high affordability are two additional significant factors that favourably influence market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Rising demand for natural sweeteners

The leading market participants have a substantial chance for expansion due to the expanding population and the rising popularity of honey sweeteners.

Vegan honey is being introduced by a number of significant businesses, including Blenditup, Just Like Honey, and Vegan Honey Company. The food, beverage, and supplement industries have experienced great innovation as a result of customers' increased interest in health and wellness and the search for better-for-you items.

These businesses provide new natural products. The International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation's 2018 Food & Health Survey found that the majority of Americans consider the nutritional value of the foods and drinks they eat. When given the option to choose between an older version of a product that contained artificial ingredients and a newer version that did not, 69 percent of respondents chose the product without artificial ingredients, while 32 percent selected the older version.

Increasing utilization in drug manufacturing

Honey contains carbohydrates in the form of fructose and glucose monosaccharides, which are the most significant nutrients. As an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial agent, honey has a significant impact on wound healing and promotes the adhesion of skin grafts. In the scientific literature, honey's importance has been acknowledged, and there is strong evidence to back up its antibacterial and antioxidant properties, ability to prevent coughs, ability to promote fertility, and ability to heal wounds.

Segments Highlights

The processed segment held the highest market share of more than 80% in 2021.

The clover segment held the highest market share with largest CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period.

The 200-250 gm segment is expected to reach USD 2,932.4 million during 2030.

during 2030. The glass jar segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR close to 9% during forecast period.

The food and beverage segment dominates the market with more than 60% of market share.

The online segment is expected to grow with highest share of more than 55%.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bee Natural Honey

Layneyhoney

Beefolks

Honeytree

Geesbees

Mtnhoney

Desert Creek Honey

Cystal's honey

Bare Honey

Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.

Natures Nate

Oha Honey

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: USA Honey Market



Chapter 4. USA Honey Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Traditional and Modern Uses of Natural Honey in Human Diseases

4.2.2. Apiculture in USA Overview

4.2.3. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.6. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7. Competition Dashboard



Chapter 5. USA Honey Market, By Product

5.1. Key Insights

5.1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

5.1.2. Opportunity Growth Share

5.1.3. Impact Analysis - Market Dynamics

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

5.2.1. Natural/Organic

5.2.2. Processed



Chapter 6. USA Honey Market, By Type

6.1. Key Insights

6.1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

6.1.2. Opportunity Growth Share

6.1.3. Impact Analysis - Market Dynamics

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

6.3. By Product type cross with Type (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

6.3.1. Acacia

6.3.2. Sidr

6.3.3. Orange Blossom

6.3.4. Ajwain

6.2.5. Clover

6.2.6. Others



Chapter 7. USA Honey Market, By Pack Size

7.1. Key Insights

7.1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

7.1.2. Opportunity Growth Share

7.1.3. Impact Analysis - Market Dynamics

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

7.3. By Product type cross with Pack Size (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

7.3.1. 500 gm

7.3.2. 1000 gm and above

7.3.3. 200-250 gm



Chapter 8. USA Honey Market, By Packaging

8.1. Key Insights

8.1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.1.2. Opportunity Growth Share

8.1.3. Impact Analysis - Market Dynamics

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

8.3. By Product type cross with Packaging (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

8.3.1. Glass Jar

8.3.2. Bottle

8.3.3. Tub

8.3.4. Tube



Chapter 9. USA Honey Market, By Application

9.1. Key Insights

9.1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.1.2. Opportunity Growth Share

9.1.3. Impact Analysis - Market Dynamics

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

9.3. By Product type cross with Application (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

9.3.1. Food and Beverage

9.3.2. Personal Care & Cosmetics

9.3.3. Pharmaceuticals

9.3.4. Others



Chapter 10. USA Honey Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Key Insights

10.1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.1.2. Opportunity Growth Share

10.1.3. Impact Analysis - Market Dynamics

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

10.3. By Product type cross with Distribution Channel (US$ Mn and 000' Tons)

10.3.1. Online

10.3.2. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

10.3.3. Convenience Stores



Chapter 11. Company Profile (Company Overview, Sales Composition Ratio, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1x2oi-honey-market?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets