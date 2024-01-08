United States Hospital Consumables Market Size and Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring McKesson, Medline Industries, B. Braun, Terumo Medical, Owens & Minor, Smith+Nephew, Cardinal Health, and 3M

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Hospital Consumables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (IV Solutions, Procedure Trays, Non-woven Disposable Products, Catheters), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. hospital consumables market size is expected to reach USD 157.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.55%

Rising number of surgeries and prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with expanding geriatric population in the U.S., is promoting the growth of the market.



Geriatric population in the U.S. accounts for a significant share in the overall population of the country. As per a report in 2018 by World Bank, the global population aged 60 years and above was 15.4% of the total population in 2017 in comparison with 12.9% in 2010. Aging makes a person more susceptible to cardiovascular, urological, and neurological diseases, among others. People suffering from these conditions often require surgical interventions. Thus, increasing elderly population is projected to provide an upthrust to the U.S. market.



Based on product, the segments reviewed in the report include medical gloves, medical gauze, disposable syringes, catheters, non-woven disposable products, glucometer strips, IV solutions, and general procedure trays. The non-woven medical disposables segment represented over 29.0% of the overall revenue in 2017. Non-woven disposables are either made from natural fibers, such as cotton and linen, or synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene, and polyester. These fabrics protect patients and medical professionals from hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).



General procedure trays are poised to be the most promising product segment during the forecast period. These trays consist of specific tools and instruments used in surgical and diagnostic procedures related to cardiovascular, orthopedics, ophthalmic, and dental procedures, among others. Procedure kits can effectively reduce waste generation in hospitals. Moreover, custom kits can also reduce time required for specific surgeries, leading to a greater number of surgeries being performed in lesser time.



The U.S. hospital consumables market consists of a large number of players manufacturing several products. Some of the players operating in this space are McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.; Medline Industries, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen A.G.; Terumo Medical Corporation; Owens and Minor; Smith And Nephew, Inc.; Cardinal Health; and 3M.



U.S. Hospital Consumables Market Report Highlights

Non-woven disposable products are likely to hold the largest revenue share in the U.S. hospital consumables market throughout the forecast horizon

The non-woven disposable products segment accounted for a significant revenue share of approximately 23.2% in 2022.

Disposable medical gloves segment is expected to advance at the fastest CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Terumo Medical Corporation

Owens & Minor

Smith+Nephew

Cardinal Health

3M

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Hospital Consumables Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3. U.S. Hospital Consumables Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Hospital Consumables Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Hospital Consumables Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. U.S. Hospital Consumables Market: Product Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Disposable Medical Gloves

4.4. IV Kits

4.5. Medical Gauze & Tapes

4.6. Disposable Syringes

4.7. Sharps Disposable Containers

4.8. Catheters

4.9. Non-Woven Disposable Products

4.10. Surgical Blades

4.11. Medicine Cups

4.12. Cannula

4.13. Guidewires

4.14. Thermometer

4.15. Stethoscope

4.16. Glucometer Strips

4.17. IV Solutions

4.17.1. IV Solutions market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.17.1.1. 50 ml

4.17.1.2. 100 ml

4.17.1.3. 250 ml

4.17.1.4. 500 ml

4.17.1.5. 1000 ml

4.18. BP Monitors

4.19. Procedure Trays

4.19.1. Procedure trays market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.19.1.1. Laceration trays



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

5.2. Market Participant Categorization

5.2.1. Company overview

5.2.2. Financial performance

5.2.3. Product benchmarking

5.2.4. Strategic initiatives

