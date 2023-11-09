United States Hot & Cold Therapy Packs Market Report 2023-2028 - Demand Soars for Hot and Cold Packs in Long-Term and Palliative Care

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Hot & Cold Therapy Packs Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


US hot and cold therapy packs market is projected to reach a value of $3.8 billion by 2028 from $2.3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2028

The market for hot and cold therapy packs is experiencing growth, driven by an increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and the popularity of sports activities. The sale of these therapy packs has seen a significant uptick through online channels.

One of the key factors contributing to the demand for hot and cold therapy packs is the prevalence of complete joint replacement surgeries, which is one of the most common surgical procedures in the United States. Many individuals undergoing joint replacement surgery use hot and cold therapy packs during their post-operative recovery, further boosting the market for these products.

In 2021, there were approximately 800,000 knee replacement surgeries performed annually, and this number continues to rise each year. As knee replacements become more common, the demand for hot and cold therapy packs during the recovery process is also increasing.

Moreover, the United States has a substantial population of individuals actively participating in sports activities, with more than 8 million people involved. Cold packs, in particular, are widely used by athletes in the US during and after sports activities to manage injuries and aid in recovery.

The usage of gel packs is expected to see rapid growth. Gel packs can be reused multiple times, making them an attractive option for healthcare settings and individuals alike. This is anticipated to drive increased demand for gel-based products in the market.

Dry and moist hot/cold therapy is commonly employed in healthcare settings. These settings typically store cold packs in refrigerators and use them as needed, making them one of the most commonly used types of therapy packs.

Long-term care, palliative care, and home care centers cater to a large number of patients dealing with various chronic orthopedic pain conditions. In such settings, there is a significant demand for hot and cold packs to provide patients with the necessary cold and hot therapy for pain management and relief.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • 3M
  • CardinalHealth
  • BREG
  • Caldera

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alimed
  • Bruder
  • Axizz
  • Coldice
  • Resters choice
  • Activewrap
  • Medline
  • Halyard
  • Core Products International
  • KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL
  • Performance Health
  • Bird& Cronin
  • Sissel
  • Intco
  • Dynamic Techno Medical

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

  • Product
  • Instant Hot/Cold Pack
  • Gel Pack
  • Dry & Moist Hot/cold pack
  • Application
  • Post Injury Management
  • Post Surgery Stabilization & Rehabilitation
  • Chronic Disease & Pain Management
  • Others
  • Distribution Channel
  • In-House
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Quantitative Summary
  • Abbreviations

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

