United States Hydroponics Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Demand for Exotic Vegetables & Fruits Bolster Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Nov, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Hydroponics Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Hydroponics Market is projected to reach a value of $1.458 billion by 2028 from $926 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% due to the growing demand for exotic vegetables & fruits.

In order to grow plants without utilizing soil, hydroponics uses mineral fertilizer solutions dissolved in aqueous solvents or liquid. This method is beneficial and friendly to the environment. It has received support from the US government and non-governmental groups due to its benefits for food security. Due to the higher output compared to conventional farming methods, the US hydroponics market is predicted to grow the forecast years.

Increasing Demand for Exotic Vegetables & Fruits

Due to customers' greater spending capacity, there has been continual growth in the demand for exotic fruits and vegetables. Due to the high cost of these exotic products and the fact that the majority of them are imported, several research institutions and universities in United States are concentrating on setting up more straightforward hydroponics systems in order to increase the production of exotic fruits and vegetables and satisfy the rising demand.

Furthermore, rising consumer interest in eating fresh veggies may support the industry in the future. Sales are expected to increase throughout the forecast period due to increased demand for unusual vegetables like red and yellow capsicum and red lettuce at fast food and retail chains like Burger King and KFC.

Along with this, the demand for vegetables and crops grown hydroponically has been rising from a variety of industries, including hotels, fast food chains, restaurants, railway catering, non-governmental organizations, and the military, which encourages farmers to use hydroponics systems to grow their crops.

Growing Demand for HVAC Equipment

This segment requires proper ventilation systems and rising practices of controlled environment agriculture which help in indoor farming practices. Proper space and ventilation help to improve yield and profitability by maintaining adequate temperature and conditions. Therefore, increasing demand for HVAC for hydroponics systems results in growing the demand for the United States Hydroponics market during the projected period.

Aggregate Systems will be the Key Type

Due to their simplicity of setup, aggregate systems are becoming more and more popular among indoor growers. Additionally, the growing usage of inert soil media, such as peat, coco coir, and sawdust, among others, to provide plants with the support they need is anticipated to boost market expansion in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in United States Hydroponics market.

  • AmHydro
  • Fork Farms
  • Cropking Incorporated
  • Hydrofarm LLC
  • GrowGeneration Corp.
  • VH Hydroponics
  • Moonflower Farms
  • ZipGrow LLC
  • Green Life Farms LLC
  • HomesteadHydroFarm

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Interest in Exotic Vegetables & Fruits
  • Help in Resource Conservation
  • Higher Yield than Conventional Farming

Market Trends & Developments

  • Product Launches
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Technological Advancements

Challenges

  • High capital investment for big-scale farms
  • Argument on confirming hydroponic produce as organic

Report Scope:

United States Hydroponics Market, By Type:

  • Aggregate Systems
  • Liquid Systems

United States Hydroponics Market, By Equipment:

  • HVAC
  • LED grow light
  • Control systems
  • Irrigation systems
  • Material handling
  • Others

United States Hydroponics Market, By Input:

  • Nutrient
  • Growth Media

United States Hydroponics Market, By Farming Method:

  • Indoor
  • Outdoor

United States Hydroponics Market, By Crop Area:

  • Up 1000 Square feet
  • 1000-5000 Square feet
  • 5001-10000 Square feet
  • 10000-50000 Square feet
  • Above 50000 Square feet

United States Hydroponics Market, By Crop Type:

  • Vegetables
  • Fruits
  • Flowers
  • Others

United States Hydroponics Market, By Region:

  • Northeast
  • Midwest
  • West
  • South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysexbv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

China Construction Chemicals Industry Report 2023-2028 - Increasing Demand for Sustainable Construction Materials

China Construction Chemicals Industry Report 2023-2028 - Increasing Demand for Sustainable Construction Materials

The "China Construction Chemicals Market By Product Type (Concrete Admixture, Waterproofing & Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Adhesive & Sealants,...
North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Report 2023-2028: From Safety to Entertainment, Advanced HUDs Take Center Stage

North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Report 2023-2028: From Safety to Entertainment, Advanced HUDs Take Center Stage

The "North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.