United States Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: Rising Rack Power Density and Sustainable Practices Gaining Traction

The U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to reach a value of $71.55 billion by 2028 from $55.68 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.27%
Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia stand out as prime destinations for hyperscale investments within the United States. Industry giants like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta (formerly Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, and others are actively constructing expansive data centers within these states. Furthermore, there are plans for substantial expansions of these facilities in the foreseeable future.
A slew of prominent vendors, including Schneider Electric, Rittal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Delta Electronics, are offering infrastructure solutions based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design. This trend is anticipated to bolster market revenue for these vendors, given the escalating preference among organizations for solutions like 48V DC UPS systems.
Notably, leading hyperscale operators making substantial investments in the U.S. hyperscale data center market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google.
The U.S. government is taking proactive measures to incentivize data center investments, employing a range of initiatives. These initiatives encompass expanding land availability for development, reducing electricity tariffs, offering grants and loans, fostering partnerships, facilitating infrastructure development, and promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources. These actions underscore the pivotal role played by the data center industry in the U.S. economy, emphasizing the imperative of ongoing innovation and investment in data center infrastructure.
The digitization wave has emerged as a critical driving force behind the proliferation of data centers in the United States. The explosive growth of data has generated a substantial appetite for data center services, including cloud computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). This trend is poised to persist as emerging technologies continue to fuel the demand for data center services. Leading telecom companies such as AT&T, T-Mobile, CenturyLink, and Qualcomm are spearheading the deployment and introduction of 5G services across the nation.
Embracing modular power infrastructure solutions in the U.S. data center market empowers businesses with heightened flexibility and control over power management. This strategic approach enables them to cater to the escalating demand for computing resources while concurrently curbing energy consumption and associated costs.
The integration of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has gained substantial traction within U.S. data centers, owing to their prowess in optimizing performance, cost reduction, and efficiency enhancement. These automation and AI applications extend to predictive maintenance, energy efficiency optimization, security enhancements, performance fine-tuning, network management, and data analysis. As enterprises increasingly seek to maximize operational efficiency and performance while minimizing expenditure and environmental impact, the adoption of automation and AI solutions within the U.S. hyperscale data center sector is poised for continued growth.
When it comes to cooling systems, the utilization of free cooling techniques has witnessed significant growth in U.S. hyperscale data centers, particularly in regions blessed with favorable climatic conditions conducive to the deployment of evaporative/adiabatic coolers for data center cooling purposes.
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Rise In Rack Power Density
- Sustainability Measures Adopted By Data Center Operators
- Adoption Of Advanced Ups Batteries
- Sustainable And Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Ai Boosting Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
Market Growth Enablers
- Significant Development Of Data Center Facilities By Colocation Operators.
- Continued Investments By Hyperscale Operators In The Us
- Tax And Sales Incentives
- Adoption Of Cloud-Based Services
- Big Data & IoT Driving The Data Center Market
Market Restraints
- Site Selection Hindrances To Data Center Development
- Security Challenges Impacting Data Center Growth
- Skilled Workforce Shortages & Discrimination
- Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Growth
- Power And Water Consumption By Data Centers
- Concerns Over Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
