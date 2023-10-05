United States Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: Rising Rack Power Density and Sustainable Practices Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to reach a value of $71.55 billion by 2028 from $55.68 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.27%

Virginia, Texas, California, and Georgia stand out as prime destinations for hyperscale investments within the United States. Industry giants like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Meta (formerly Facebook), Switch, QTS Realty Trust, and others are actively constructing expansive data centers within these states. Furthermore, there are plans for substantial expansions of these facilities in the foreseeable future.

A slew of prominent vendors, including Schneider Electric, Rittal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Delta Electronics, are offering infrastructure solutions based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) design. This trend is anticipated to bolster market revenue for these vendors, given the escalating preference among organizations for solutions like 48V DC UPS systems.

Notably, leading hyperscale operators making substantial investments in the U.S. hyperscale data center market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google.

The U.S. government is taking proactive measures to incentivize data center investments, employing a range of initiatives. These initiatives encompass expanding land availability for development, reducing electricity tariffs, offering grants and loans, fostering partnerships, facilitating infrastructure development, and promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources. These actions underscore the pivotal role played by the data center industry in the U.S. economy, emphasizing the imperative of ongoing innovation and investment in data center infrastructure.

The digitization wave has emerged as a critical driving force behind the proliferation of data centers in the United States. The explosive growth of data has generated a substantial appetite for data center services, including cloud computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). This trend is poised to persist as emerging technologies continue to fuel the demand for data center services. Leading telecom companies such as AT&T, T-Mobile, CenturyLink, and Qualcomm are spearheading the deployment and introduction of 5G services across the nation.

Embracing modular power infrastructure solutions in the U.S. data center market empowers businesses with heightened flexibility and control over power management. This strategic approach enables them to cater to the escalating demand for computing resources while concurrently curbing energy consumption and associated costs.

The integration of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has gained substantial traction within U.S. data centers, owing to their prowess in optimizing performance, cost reduction, and efficiency enhancement. These automation and AI applications extend to predictive maintenance, energy efficiency optimization, security enhancements, performance fine-tuning, network management, and data analysis. As enterprises increasingly seek to maximize operational efficiency and performance while minimizing expenditure and environmental impact, the adoption of automation and AI solutions within the U.S. hyperscale data center sector is poised for continued growth.

When it comes to cooling systems, the utilization of free cooling techniques has witnessed significant growth in U.S. hyperscale data centers, particularly in regions blessed with favorable climatic conditions conducive to the deployment of evaporative/adiabatic coolers for data center cooling purposes.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rise In Rack Power Density

Sustainability Measures Adopted By Data Center Operators

Adoption Of Advanced Ups Batteries

Sustainable And Innovative Data Center Technologies

Ai Boosting Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

Market Growth Enablers

Significant Development Of Data Center Facilities By Colocation Operators.

Continued Investments By Hyperscale Operators In The Us

Tax And Sales Incentives

Adoption Of Cloud-Based Services

Big Data & IoT Driving The Data Center Market

Market Restraints

Site Selection Hindrances To Data Center Development

Security Challenges Impacting Data Center Growth

Skilled Workforce Shortages & Discrimination

Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Growth

Power And Water Consumption By Data Centers

Concerns Over Carbon Emissions From Data Centers

Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Southeastern US

Midwestern US

Southwestern US

Western US

Northeastern US

