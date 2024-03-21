United States Ice Cream Markets Report 2024: Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2030 - Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Company Analysis

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Ice Cream Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Ice Cream Market is expected to be priced at around $22.9 Billion by 2030 from $17.6 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.83%



The growth is fueled by the evolution of lifestyles and the upward thrust in disposable incomes in the United States. With busy schedules and a choice for comfort, customers are searching for indulgent treats for immediate gratification. Also, better discretionary spending lets in more frequent indulgence in premium and artisanal ice cream types. People prioritize studies and excellence, so they are willing to discover new flavors and types, propelling innovation and growth in the ice cream market. This shift underscores the intersection of lifestyle changes and monetary factors propelling the ice cream enterprise.

Moreover, product advancements in the United States ice cream market focus on enhancing nutritional content material and taste profiles. Brands innovate with decreased sugar, excessive protein, and dairy-free formulations to cater to fitness-conscious purchasers. Also, they experiment with unique flavors, top-class ingredients, and artisanal techniques to raise taste reviews. With an emphasis on first-rate and innovation, those advancements address evolving consumer alternatives for healthier indulgences without compromising taste, driving increase and variety within the ice cream market.



The ice cream market is facing an increased restraint because of the growing health focus amongst consumers who devour high-calorie ice cream. One hundred grams of ice cream includes 207 calories, making it an excessive-calorie food. As a result, the demand for vegan and organic ice cream is growing in the US market. Health-aware purchasers search for plant-based options, propelling the dairy-free and natural ice cream boom. This trend indicates a shift in the direction of sustainable and moral selections.



Chocolate is a favorite among consumers in the United States ice cream market



The United States ice cream market has branched into chocolate, vanilla, fruit, and others by flavors. Chocolate flavors are poised to lead the United States ice cream market. This is due to their enduring recognition and versatility. From traditional favorites like chocolate chip and fudge truffles to innovative versions like salted caramel chocolate, chocolate appeals to a vast spectrum of customers. Its wealthy, indulgent flavor satisfies cravings and gives consolation, making it a perennial choice. Chocolate remains a pinnacle desire as consumers seek familiar but interesting flavors, driving its predicted leadership inside the US ice cream market.



Impulse category within the United States ice cream market is favored



By category, the United States ice cream market is segmented into Impulse, Take-home, and Artisanal. The impulse category is positioned to increase in the ice cream market. This is owed to a growing awareness of comfort and on-the-move snacking. Impulse purchases thrive, especially in high-visitor areas like comfort shops and tourist destinations. The upward thrust of single-serve packaging and innovative product formats also caters to spontaneous cravings. As customers prioritize comfort and instantaneous gratification, the impulse class is poised to grow, reflecting evolving consumption styles in the ice cream market in the United States.



Cups and cones are becoming more desired in the United States ice cream market



The United States ice cream market is fragmented into Cups, Sticks, Cones, Bricks, Tubs, and Others by packaging type. Cups and cones are poised to dominate the US ice cream market. This is due to the fact that they offer portable and customizable options and cater to various customer possibilities. Cups provide mess-free enjoyment, ideal for on-the-move consumption, while cones give a classic and nostalgic experience. With many flavors and toppings, cups and cones remain famous, riding their expected dominance within the United States ice cream market.



Consumers in the United States prefer buying ice cream from supermarkets and hypermarkets



By distribution channel, the United States ice cream market comprises Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channels. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to increase their presence within the market. This is because of their extensive accessibility and giant product offerings.

With purchasers increasingly searching for comfort and one-stop shopping experiences, these retail channels provide diverse ice cream brands and flavors. Moreover, promotional strategies and aggressive pricing drive impulse purchases. As supermarkets and hypermarkets enlarge their ice cream services, they may be poised to capture a more significant market share.

Flavor - United States Ice Cream Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Chocolate

Vanilla

Fruit

Others

Category - United States Ice Cream Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Impulse

Take-home

Artisanal

Packaging types - United States Ice Cream Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:

Cups

Sticks

Cones

Bricks

Tubs

Others

Distribution Channel - United States Ice Cream Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channels

