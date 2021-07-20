United States In Vitro Diagnostics Tests Markets Report 2021: Notable Corporate Events and Developments from 2018, 2019 and 2020 - Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostics Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. market dominates the IVD industry AND remains the core geographical IVD market in the world. Yet this major multi-billion-dollar IVD market is in a state of flux, trying to manage a myriad of issues, all of which collide with a huge system that costs more than any other in the world.

COVID-19 had a profound effect on the IVD diagnostic industry - some segments exploded and others languished. At this point in time, it is hard to predict how the coronavirus will impact the forecast years to 2025, but the analyst has attempted to provide insight into the industry by conversing with market participants and government entities.

It is realistic to assume the market for COVID-19 will remain a component of the IVD market as the continued prevalence of the virus and the evolving variants are expected to remain. It should be noted that the market can be uncertain and ongoing research will help determine the long-term path of the segment in the coming months to years.

Demographic aging is also one of the primary market influencing trends for IVD in the United States. Aging is associated with rising incidences and rates of prevalence for several non-infectious diseases including diabetes and cancer. Individuals over the age of 60 are estimated to average at least four times the number of clinical tests of younger individuals.

This latest report, United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, discusses these and other trends shaping the present and future of the IVD market in America.

The report discusses the following IVD market segments in the United States:

Clinical Chemistry

Microbiology (Traditional) - Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (ID/AST)

Microbiology - Molecular - Infectious Disease

Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - Diabetes

Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - All Other

Immunoassays - Infectious Disease (non-POC)

Immunoassays - Other

Molecular - Non-infectious Disease

Hematology

Coagulation (non-POC)

Histology

Blood Testing and Typing

Others

In addition, the report profiles the top players in the U.S. IVD market. The profiles cover notable corporate events and developments from 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

U.S. IVD Market

Top Tier U.S. IVD Market Participants and Rankings

Conclusions

Chapter 2: Introduction to U.S. Health Care

The United States and In Vitro Diagnostics

and In Vitro Diagnostics U.S. Patient Population

Healthcare System Utilization

Aging

Disease Prevalence and Incidence

U.S. Clinical Lab Expenditure

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Preventive Health Care

Product Innovation from Value-Based Pricing

Clinical Testing under Medicare - Reimbursement Cuts and Market-Based Pricing

Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA)

Impact of CARES Act on PAMA

Personalized Medicine and NGS

Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs)

Changes Resulting from COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. Healthcare Infrastructure and Testing Channels

Hospitals

Independent Labs

Physician Office Laboratories

Self-Testing

Retail Clinics

Conclusions

Chapter 3: U.S. IVD Market Analysis

Clinical Chemistry

Microbiology and Virology - ID/AST and Molecular

Molecular Infectious Disease

Point-of-Care Testing

Immunoassays

Non-Infectious Disease Immunoassay

Infectious Disease Immunoassay

Molecular Non-Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Coagulation

Histology

Hematology

Blood Testing and Typing

Total U.S. IVD Market

