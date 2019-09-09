United States Influenza Vaccines Market 2013-2018 2025 - Expanded Recommendations by Governmental and Advisory Bodies to be Vaccinated against Influenza Vaccines

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza Vaccines in the United States - Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains a deep analysis of the US influenza vaccines market with size in terms of both value and volume of the US influenza vaccines market.



The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the United States influenza vaccines market. The report also explores a detailed analysis of the children and adults vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the United States from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025. The report also details the latest information about the influenza vaccines production, supply, and allocation by major companies in the United States.



A comprehensive analysis has been done on pricing, distribution & demand and effectiveness of the influenza vaccines in the United States. It also provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the distribution channel and technique of the influenza vaccination. Furthermore, this topical report describes the features reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory framework.



Additionally, the report comprises assessment of clinical trials, reviews promising influenza vaccines in the clinical development and rapid diagnostic testing for the management of influenza. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and also gives an all-round future outlook through 2025.



The report also provides comprehensive profiles of the dominant players in the country's influenza vaccines market such as Seqirus, Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and AstraZeneca with important details on companies' vaccines portfolio, sales, strategies, and the latest developments.



Other emerging players such as Novavax, Daiichi-Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, are making novel technology-based influenza vaccines which are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

The prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the US Influenza vaccines market during the forecast period:

Increased Disease Awareness

Approval/launches of the New Influenza Vaccines

Expanded Recommendations by Governmental and Advisory Bodies to be Vaccinated against Influenza Vaccines

Introduction of the Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2013 - 2025)



3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2013 - 2025)

3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines



4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints



5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis



6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)



7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution & Demand (2010 - 2019)



8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2019)



9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza



10. Distribution Channel & Technique of Influenza Vaccination in United States



11. United States Influenza Vaccines Reimbursement Policies & Regulatory System

11.1 Reimbursement Policies

11.2 Regulation System



12. Major Deals in the Influenza Vaccines Market

12.1 Merger & Acquisitions

12.2 Collaboration Deal

12.3 Licensing Agreement

12.4 Exclusive Agreement

12.5 Distribution Agreement



13. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development



14. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

14.1 Year 2018

14.2 Year 2017



15. Key Companies Analysis

15.1 Sanofi Pasteur

15.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

15.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis

15.1.4 Recent Development

15.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

15.3 Seqirus

15.4 AstraZeneca



