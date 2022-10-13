United States Innovative Patient-Centric Solutions Market Report 2022-2026: Forecast Spending, Market-Specific Trends, Top Five Trends to Watch

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Technologies Driving Improved Healthcare Experiences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report will explore the current market dynamics driving adoption, key vendors operating in the space with evaluations of their solutions, and emerging 'vendors to watch' taking notable approaches to solving a problem in this niche.

This research will define the scope of capabilities an ideal experience strategy will enable to meet current market demands, with an eye towards ongoing development and future needs.

As options for care delivery grow, so too do consumer expectations. Providers are looking to leverage new technologies and platforms, both to streamline the patient journey through a healthcare system, as well as ease the burden on their own resources.

What does the future hold for healthcare institutions and consumers as both patient expectations and provider capabilities grow and change? How have expectations changed following the adoption of new tools and services during the pandemic?

In a rapidly shifting landscape, we can help you filter the signal from the noise. With all the hype around consumer-driven healthcare, rely on our analysts to provide pragmatic insights on the key trends relevant to your organization's strategy.

This report looks at patient-centric solutions and their futures such as:

Offerings that at least partially allow the patient to engage with the provider to resolve direct healthcare needs;

On-demand, or not limited by appointments, hours of operation, or similar considerations;

Part of a closed workflow loop, not intermediary solutions - designed to be part of an integrated medical experience and not simply a component of that experience (such as a basic payment or scheduling app).

This report features the following vendors:

Allscripts

Amwell

athenahealth

Bright.md

Cerner

Change Healthcare

Epic

Gyant

Innovaccer

Luma Health

Persivia

Qure4U

Relatient

Salesforce

Teladoc/Livongo

Key Topics Covered:

Key Takeaways

Defining the Consumer Experience

Essential Capabilities for the 21st Century Patient

Essential Back-Office Capabilities

Patient Experience and the Quadruple Aim

Components of the Consumer Experience

Benefits and Actions to Improved Consumer Experience

Digital Front Door Most Critical Component

Evolution of Consumer-Patient Experience

Obstacles to Overcome

The Growing Role of Medicare Advantage

Shared Risk Contracting Driving Efforts to Control Costs

Philosophies of the Patient as Consumer

Demographics Matter

Gen Z will Demand New Levels of Service

Mobile First Strategy for Engagement

Pay Attention and Provide Two-Way Engagement

Behavioral Health is Essential

Caution: Digital Engagement, Bias and Transparency in AI

Bias from many sources

VENDOR CATEGORIES

Inclusion Criteria for Profiling

EHR Vendors

Population Health Management Vendors*

Consumer Experience Best-of-Breed*

MARKET FORECAST

Forecast Notes

Forecast of Spending on the Consumer Experience

Traditional Buyers of Experience Products and Services

Forecast Spending Through 2026

Market-Specific Trends

Top Five Trends to Watch

PRODUCT CATEGORIES AND DESCRIPTIONS

Caveats and Qualifications

Harvey Ball Ratings Key

Patient Consumer Experience Product Ratings Categories

Patient Consumer Experience: Flagship Vendors

Patient Consumer Experience: Runner Up Vendors

Product Ratings

MARKET CATEGORIES AND DESCRIPTIONS

Harvey Ball Ratings Key

Market Categories

Highly Concentrated Market Focus

Market Ratings

Vendors to Watch

Allscripts

Amwell

athenahealth

Bright.md

Cerner

Change Healthcare

Epic

Gyant

Innovaccer

Luma Health

Persivia

Qure4U

Relatient

Salesforce

Teladoc/Livongo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2ip7x

