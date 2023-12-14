United States Insurance Distribution Technology Market Report 2023-2026: Rising Penetration of Cloud-based Insurance Technology Services and Escalating Demand for Digital Self-Service

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Insurance Distribution Technology Market (by Function, Application, Technology Type, & End-User): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US insurance distribution technology market is projected to reach US$209.99 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period.

Insurance distribution technologies are primarily concerned with increasing the efficiency of the existing insurance sector paradigm. These technologies are also concentrating on increasing client communications and the ability to automate operations.

The insurance distribution technology business has a lot of room to develop in the US. Insurance technology companies have seen substantial growth in car, homeownership, and cyber insurance. Such rapid expansion would compel traditional insurers to either acquire technological skills or form partnerships with InsurTech firms. With millennials' increased need for creative products and services, such collaboration would become a vital requirement. Traditional insurers might gain from faster outcomes in building a tech culture as a result of such agreements.

Driver: Rising Millennial Population

Millennials make very different choices as compared to older generations.

Millennials perceive digital as a way of life. Thus, the pace of adoption of digital channels among millennials is on the rise. Therefore, they place high importance on mobile, internet, or website channels for conducting insurance transactions. To meet this generation's expectations, insurers are providing seamless omnichannel access by simplifying existing products and processes to create relatable offerings available for purchase. Hence, the rising millennial population would boost the market growth of insurance distribution technology in the US.

Challenge: Security Concerns

Cyber security threats are escalating and becoming increasingly complex for the insurance industry as they transition to smart and more connected information technology infrastructures. Insurers have a wealth of data points on individuals - across their health details, property, cars, and other vehicles, etc., making insurance network security a primary IT concern.

The essential data hold by the digital insurance sector makes a conspicuous market for hackers and cybercriminals. The potential threats to insurance security include malware and phishing attempts, unsecured mobile devices, lost and stolen mobile devices, unrestricted access to computers, inadequate disposal of old hardware, etc. Therefore, the security concerns would negatively impact the growth of the insurance distribution technology market in the US.

Trend: Rising Personalization Trend

Insurance digital distribution is expanding very rapidly.

By activating and collecting the right data, from IoTs such as connected cars, activity trackers, and other wearables, insurers can better understand consumer needs and offer customized advice, coverage, and tailored pricing. Usage-based insurance policies, for instance, tap into customer data to charge users according to their specific needs and behaviors, putting the consumer in charge of their fees.

Such personalization benefits both customers and insurers. Thus, with the growing personalization trend along with improving user satisfaction, insurance companies are increasingly adopting digital strategies. Thereby, augmenting the growth of the insurance distribution technology market in the years to come.

The COVID-19 Analysis

The US insurance distribution technology market growth was positively influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing almost all organizations to speed up their digital transformation priorities. In regards to the insurance distribution technology industry, the most significant change is the growing interest throughout the pandemic in digital products that are more dynamic. This change would lead to much greater levels of personalization and so change the customer experience and value proposition. In post- COVID era, insurers must explore technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, and virtual-visit solutions for facilitating virtual sales and intermediary enablement.

Analysis of Key Players

The US insurance distribution technology market is fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of a large number of small businesses catering to the demands of life and non-life insurance sectors.

The key players of the US insurance distribution technology market are Brown & Brown, Inc. (Coverhound), Goosehead Insurance, Inc., Porch Group, Inc., GoHealth, Inc., Clover Health Investments, Corp., Oscar Health, Inc., MediaAlpha, Inc., Hippo Holdings Inc. (Hippo Insurance Services), Root Inc., and Lemonade Inc.

Segment Covered

By Function: The report splits the US insurance distribution technology market into three segments in terms of function: Insurance Carrier Spending on Commissions; Insurance Broker Spending on Technology (Broker IT); and Insurance Carrier Spending on Advertising.

The commission segment lead the insurance distribution technology market, accounted for the major share of the market. The rising penetration of digital and tele sales models is expected to increase the share of the broker commission. The US advertising insurance distribution technology market can be further divided into five applications: Auto, Health, Life, Home, and SMB Commercial P&C.

The US home advertising market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the rising development of back-end call centers in the home insurance markets, the growing use of connected devices to streamline processes, etc.

By Technology Type: The market has been segmented into six parts namely Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, Big Data & Business Analytics, IoT, and Others, on the basis of technology.

Cloud computing held the maximum share in the market. The cloud computing market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of during the year 2022-2026. The growth is expected to increase as cloud computing is a valuable delivery model that insurers can use to facilitate or accelerate business transformation. Moreover, cloud computing has a huge impact on the insurance industry, with benefits for internal processes, new customer acquisition, and building policyholders' loyalty.

By End-user: The report provides the bifurcation of the US insurance distribution technology market based on eight end-user: BFSI, Automotive, Manufacturing, Transportation, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and Others.

The healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth can be attributed to the widespread use of the platform and peer-to-peer business models and lower insurance premium rates leading to a rise in the number of policymakers.

Market Dynamics

Growth Driver

Soaring Urban Population

Rising Millennial Population

Rise in the Use of Internet to Buy Insurance Products

Increasing Use of Mobile Technology and Applications (Apps)

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Insurance

Challenges

Security Concerns

Infrastructure Bottlenecks

Market Trends

Increasing Use of Social Media as a Distribution Channel

Rising Personalization Trend

Growing Adoption of Telematics

Rising Penetration of Cloud-based Insurance Technology Services

Escalating Demand for Digital Self-Service

Collaboration with BigTechs

Surging Popularity of Virtual Insurance Advisor

Emergence of Subscription Models

Growing Adoption of Connected Insurance

Increasing Use of Blockchain in Insurance

Rising Popularity of Gamification in Insurance Industry

Competitive Landscape

Brown & Brown, Inc. (Coverhound)

Clover Health Investments, Corp.

GoHealth, Inc.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (Hippo Insurance Services)

Lemonade Inc.

MediaAlpha, Inc.

Oscar Health, Inc.

Porch Group, Inc.

Root Inc.

