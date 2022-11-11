United States Insurance Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023: Insurance Defense Rates will Hold Steady in 2023 Versus 2022 or Increase Nominally for All Firms

Nov 11, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2023 Insurance Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2023 Insurance Defense Law Firm Hourly Rate report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
Insurance Defense rates will hold steady in 2023 versus 2022 or increase nominally for all firms in that market due to 1) Panel rates set by the insurance companies 2) steady demand of legal work and 3) the routine nature of it. For Policyholder insurance work, rates will increase more substantially; according to data in the Report.
The publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,800 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, Valeo researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit, and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court.
The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Section 1: Insurance Defense Hourly Rates by AMLAW Rankings
- Section 2: Insurance Defense Hourly Rates by Individual Firm and Cities
Companies Mentioned
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Anderson Kill P.C.
- Arent Fox LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Bailey & Glasser LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Bates White LLC
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.
- Blank Rome LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.
- Brigard Urrutia Abogados S.A.S
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP
- Clyde & Co LLP
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited
- Cooley LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Dechert LLP
- Dentons
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Duane Morris LLP
- Eccleston and Wolf, P.C.
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Foster Garvey PC
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Fraser Stryker PC LLO
- Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
- Gunster, Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Jackson Kelly PLLC
- Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jeffrey Leavell, S.C.
- Jones Day
- Jones Walker LLP
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lathrop GPM LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Lewis Rice LLC
- Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Locke Lord LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Maynard Cooper & Gale PC
- McCarter & English, LLP
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McDonald Hopkins LLC
- McGuireWoods LLP
- McKool Smith, P.C.
- Meyers Nave, APC
- Milbank LLP
- Miller Barondess LLP
- Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A.
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nexsen Pruet
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Nossaman LLP
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Phillips Lytle LLP
- Pierce Atwood LLP
- Pillsbury & Coleman, LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, Chartered, LLP
- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Richards, Watson & Gershon, APC
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Sainz Abogados, S.C.
- Santamarina y Steta, S.C.
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- SGR, LLC
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Sherman & Howard L.L.C.
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Sills Cummis & Gross P.C.
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Slaughter and May
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Stinson LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Susman Godfrey LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Tiffany & Bosco P.A.
- Venable LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.
- Wiley Price & Radulovich, LLP
- Willcox & Savage, P.C.
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP
- Wright, Finlay & Zak, LLP
- Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hbmvq
