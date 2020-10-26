United States Investing Championship 2020 Nine Month Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Investing Championship today reported the results for the first nine months of the 2020 competition. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which gives up and coming traders an opportunity to show their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.

At the end of nine months, the leader in the stock division is Matthew Caruso, + 426.2%. Mr. Caruso is from Montreal, Canada. His performance is the highest for a nine month period in the history of the Investing Championship. Mr. Caruso is a Chartered Market Technician and Certified Financial Analyst. From 2008 to 2012, he was a trader and market maker for National Bank Financial He also taught a class on trading as an adjunct professor for Concordia University. He currently trades professionally for his own account. In second place, + 409.7%, is Tomas Claro. Mr. Claro was born in Chile. He worked for twelve years for a number of large Chilean Institutions, including a five year stint as head of international trading. In 2017, he left Chile and moved to Chicago where he just received an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is a full time trader. In third place, + 387.9%, is Oliver Kell, from Philadelphia. In fourth place, + 253.2%, is Anish Sikri, from Stone Mountain, Georgia. Mr. Sikri has a degree in computer science. He manages a medical clinic with his wife when he isn't trading.

The Enhanced Growth division allows accounts which trade futures and long options. The leader in that division is Rick Jarosh, + 193.2%. Mr. Jarosh was born in Exton Pennsylvania and currently lives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The United States Investing Championship also has a division for $1,000,000+ accounts. Leading that division in stocks, + 88.1%, is George Tkaczuk, from Chicago. Mr. Tkaczuk is a portfolio manager at RCM Wealth Advisors, as well as a medical doctor. He was also at one time a professional volleyball player. Leading the $1,000,000+ division in Enhanced Growth, + 23.2%, is Luiz Pinto, from Doha, Qatar. Mr. Pinto, who has a Ph.D. in economics, was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Over the years, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.

The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com allows traders to enter the competition, and provides copies of past articles from Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other publications which profile United States Investing Championship top performers. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent. The competition is run by Dr. Norman Zadeh, a former Stanford professor, former professional gambler, former publisher of the magazine Perfect 10, and son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Dr. Zadeh recently published a book, Hold'em Poker Super Strategy, available on amazon.com.

