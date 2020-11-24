United States Investing Championship 2020 Ten Month Results

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Investing Championship today reported the results for the first ten months of the 2020 competition. The United States Investing Championship is a real money verified competition which gives up and coming traders an opportunity to show their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones and Louis Bacon. Participants specify an account number at the beginning of the year for tracking purposes. Brokerage statements associated with that account are used to verify performance claims. The competition began in 1983 and ran for fifteen years. It was restarted in 2019.

At the end of ten months, the leader in the $1,000,000+ stock division is George Tkaczuk, + 107%, from Chicago. Mr. Tkaczuk is a portfolio manager at RCM Wealth Advisors, as well as a medical doctor. He was also at one time a professional volleyball player. Leading the $1,000,000+ division in Enhanced Growth, which allows futures and/or long option trades, is Luiz Pinto, + 20.8%, from Doha, Qatar. Mr. Pinto, who has a Ph.D. in economics, was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In second place in that division, + 8.8%, is Hsui-Ping Peng, from San Jose, California.

Among participants in the stock division trading less than $1,000,000, the leader after ten months is Tomas Claro, + 398.6%. Mr. Claro was born in Chile. He worked for twelve years for a number of large Chilean Institutions, including a five year stint as head of international trading. In 2017, he left Chile and moved to Chicago where he just received an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is a full time trader. In second place, + 388.7%, is Matthew Caruso, from Montreal, Canada. Mr. Caruso is a Chartered Market Technician and Certified Financial Analyst. From 2008 to 2012, he was a trader and market maker for National Bank Financial He also taught a class on trading as an adjunct professor for Concordia University. He currently trades professionally for his own account. In third place, + 335%, is Oliver Kell, from Philadelphia. Mr. Kell was born in San Francisco. His father was a market maker on the Pacific Stock Exchange. In fourth place, + 205.6%, is Shahid Saleem, from Aberdeen, Scotland. Mr. Saleem was born in Pakistan. He has degrees in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Engineering & Technology in Lahore, Pakistan, and from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma. In fifth place, + 200.7%, is Anish Sikri, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, who now lives in Washington, DC. Mr. Sikri has a degree in computer science. He manages a medical clinic with his wife when he isn't trading. The rest of the entrants reporting profits in the stock division are: Evan Buenger, + 143.3%; Vitan Peychev, + 112.2%; Vibha Jha, + 86.1%, the top female performer; Ralph Koppel, + 67.4%; Alok Bhatia, + 61.8%; Rohan Sahani, + 50.6%; Ricardo Valenzuela, + 47.8%; Bruce Morley, + 45.4%; Steve Kao, + 39.8%; Adrian Palmer, DMD, + 36.1%; Michael Gulyn, + 33.6%; Ray Sit, + 33%; Jose Burgos, + 24.9%; Paul Wimmers, + 9.3%; and Arthur Smelyansky, + 2.6%.

Among participants in the enhanced growth division trading accounts of less than $1,000,000, the leader at the end of ten months is Rick Jarosh, + 100.5%. Mr. Jarosh was born in Exton Pennsylvania and currently lives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Second is Joseph Bakhash, + 97%, from New York. Mr. Bakhash has been trading for thirty years. He used some of his prior trading profits to produce Hollywood movies, including, "Deadline." He lost most of his money during the 2008 crash, had to wait tables, but has since recovered financially. Third, + 85%, is Sheldon Thomas, from New York. The rest of the entrants reporting profits are: Jon Wu, originally from Shanghai, China, now living in Ridgewood, New Jersey, + 81.6%; Nick Marino, + 49.8%; Adrian Palmer, DMD, + 35.9%; and Jeff Watts, + 32.8%.

Over the years, the United States Investing Championship has attracted legendary traders, including Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Dr. Edward O. Thorpe, Mark Strome, Mark Minervini, David Ryan, Doug Kass, Sheen Kassouf, Marty Schwartz, Frankie Joe, Tom Basso, Cedd Moses, Gil Blake, Robert Prechter, Jr., and Bruno Combier.

The standings appear on the website financial-competitions.com, and are carried by various media outlets. Financial-competitions.com allows traders to enter the competition, and provides copies of past articles from Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and other publications which profile United States Investing Championship top performers. Late entries are tracked from the date of their entry, so everyone starts with a gain of zero percent. The competition is run by Dr. Norman Zadeh, a former Stanford professor, former professional gambler, former publisher of the magazine Perfect 10, and son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic.

