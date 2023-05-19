United States IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade System Guide 2023: 320 Updated IT Job Descriptions, Interview and Hiring Guide, & Latest IT Salary Survey

19 May, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade System - 2023 Premium Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
California is not the only state or city to require pay grades
IT Job Families A job family is a series of progressively higher, related jobs distinguished by levels of knowledge, skills, and abilities (competencies) and other factors, and which provide promotional and compensation opportunities.
IT Job Family Classification & Pay Grade System - Both in an individual's personal career planning and an enterprise's staffing, promotion and compensation, it is important to have benchmarks on the levels that individuals are at. To that end, one of the best objective ways to meet this goal is to have formal job descriptions and clear paths for promotion and compensation.
Over the past three decades, Janco Associates and its principles have created a set of 324 IT Job descriptions that are viewed by many as the industry standard. As a natural extension of that offering Janco has documented its IT job classification system.
A job family classification system is one that defines how individuals can grow into higher level positions over time by providing benchmarks and milestones that need to be achieved as they advance over time. This in time, impacts the responsibilities and compensation that is paid in a fair and objective manner.
The primary drivers are the scope of responsibilities which are assigned to a particular family and level based on the job family classification and level descriptions. All positions at the same level have the same salary grade throughout an enterprise.
Security Job Family Pay Grade Sample
2023 Edition Features:
- Added Job descriptions for System Analyst I, II, III, IV, and V
- Updated all included job descriptions
- Updated all graphics
- Updated all included forms
- Updated salary data and graphics included in the core document
Key Topics Covered:
Information Technology Job Families
- Position Description Structure
- Position Purpose
- Problems and Challenges
- Essential Position Functions
- Job Progression - Traditional
- Job Progression Matrix - Traditional
- Traditional IT Job Family Progression
- Job Family Classification
- Job Family Progression Chart
IT Job Family Classification
- Manager Job Family Summary
- Typical Responsibilities and Functions
- Levels and Competencies
- Professional Job Family Summary
- Typical Responsibilities and Functions
- Levels and Competencies
- IT Technical Job Family Summary
- Typical Responsibilities and Functions
- Levels and Competencies
- Blockchain - Distributed Ledger Technology Job Family Summary
- Typical Responsibilities and Functions
- Levels and Competencies
- IT Support Entry Level Job Family Summary
Appendix
- System Analyst Job Family Job Descriptions
- System Analyst I
- System Analyst II
- System Analyst III
- System Analyst IV
- System Analyst V
- Job Evaluation Questionnaire
- Organization Chart
- Position Description Questionnaire
- The Process to Create Pay Ranges for IT Professionals
- Step 1: Determine the Organization's Compensation Philosophy
- Step 2: Conduct a Job Analysis
- Step 3: Group into Job Families
- Step 4: Rank Positions Using a Job Evaluation Method
- Step 5: Conduct a Competitive Analysis
- Step 6: Create Job Grades
- Step 7: Create a Salary Range Based on the Research
- Step 8: Dealing With Salaries Not Within Salary Ranges
- Step 9: Updating and Aging
- Version History
