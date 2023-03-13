United States IT Security Manual 2023: Policy and Procedure Compliance Management Made Easy - California Consumer Privacy Act/GDPR/ISO/HIPAA/SOX/CobiT/FIPS Compliant/WFH

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Security Manual Template - 2023 Premium Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Policy and Procedure Manual Compliance Management Made Easy -- California Consumer Privacy Act/GDPR/ISO/HIPAA/SOX/CobiT/FIPS Compliant/WFH



Comes in eReader, MS Word, and PDF formats. Includes 28 Electronic Forms that are ready to use and User Bill of Rights for Sensitive Data and Privacy

The Security Manual Template - ISO Compliant is provided in MS WORD, PDF, and ePub formats. It includes a 22 page Excel Security Audit Program and 22 full job descriptions in WORD and PDF formats.

Many organizations fail to realize the benefits of security information management due to the often exhaustive financial and human resource costs of implementing and maintaining the software. However, Janco's Security Manual Template - the industry standard - provides the infrastructure tools to manage security, make smarter security decisions and respond faster to security incidents and compliance requests within days of implementation. The template provides a framework for evaluating SIM services and shows how they could be applied within your organization.

Address issues like Work From Home (WFH) operational requirements, Identify Protection and SIEM (Security Information and Event Management). It is a complete must-have tool. Also includes a ready to use HIPPA audit program.

Security incidents are rising at an alarming rate every year. As the complexity of the threats increases, so do the security measures required to protect networks and critical enterprise data. CIOs, Data center operators, network administrators, and other IT professionals need to comprehend the basics of security in order to safely deploy and manage data and networks.

Securing a typical business network and IT infrastructure demands an end-to-end approach with a firm grasp of vulnerabilities and associated protective measures. While such knowledge cannot stop all attempts at network incursion or system attack, it can empower IT professionals to eliminate general problems, greatly reduce potential damages, and quickly detect breaches.

With the ever-increasing number and complexity of attacks, vigilant approaches to security in both large and small enterprises are a must. The Security Manual Template meets that requirement.

Comprehensive, Detailed, and Customizable

The Security Manual is over 240 pages in length. All versions of the Security Manual Template include both the Business IT Impact Questionnaire and the Threat Vulnerability Assessment Tool (they were redesigned to address Sarbanes Oxley compliance).

In addition, the Security Manual Template PREMIUM Edition contains 16 detailed job descriptions that apply specifically to security and Sarbanes Oxley, ISO security domains, ISO 27000 (ISO27001 and ISO27002), PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FIPS 199, and CobiT.

The Security Manual has recommended policies, procedures and written agreements with employees, vendors and other parties who have access to the company's technology assets. To make this process as easy as possible, Janco provides 18 formatted electronic forms for distribution and documentation. All forms are in easy-to-edit Microsoft Word templates so all you need to do is add your corporate logo, make your own additions and changes and your task of policy and procedure documentation is nearly complete!

Electronic Forms



The forms included are:

Application & File Server Inventory Blog Policy Compliance Agreement BYOD Access and Use Agreement Company Asset Employee Control Log Email Employee Agreement Employee Termination Procedures and Checklist FIPS 199 Assessment Internet Access Request Form Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement Internet use Approval Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist New Employee Security Acknowledgment and Release Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement Preliminary Security Audit Checklist Privacy Compliance Policy Acceptance Agreement Risk Assessment (pdf & docx) Security Access Application Security Audit Report Security Violation Procedures Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement Server Registration Social networking Policy Compliance Agreement Telecommuting Work Agreement Text Messaging Sensitive Information Agreement Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Inventory Work From Home Work Agreement

Data Security and Protection are a priority and this template is a must have tool for every CIO and IT department. Over 3,000 enterprises worldwide have acquired this tool and it is viewed by many as the Industry Standard for Security Management and Security Compliance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Security - Introduction

Scope

Objective

Applicability

Best Practices

Best Practices When Implementing Security Policies and Procedures



Best Practices Network Security Management



Best Practices to Meet Compliance Requirements



Best Practices to Manage Compliance Violations



Best Practices Data Destruction and Retention



Best Practices Ransomware Protection

WFH Operational Rules

Web Site Security Flaws

ISO 27000 Compliance Process

Security General Policy

Responsibilities

2. Minimum and Mandated Security Standard Requirements

ISO Security Domains

ISO 27000

Gramm-Leach-Bliley (Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999.

FTC Information Safeguards.

Federal Information Processing Standard - FIPS 199.

NIST SP 800-53

Sarbanes-Oxley Act

California SB 1386 Personal Information Privacy

California Consumer Privacy Act - 2018

Massachusetts 201 CMR 17.00 Data Protection Requirements

201 CMR 17.00 Data Protection Requirements What Google and Other 3rd Parties Know

Internet Security Myths

3. Vulnerability Analysis and Threat Assessment

Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Tool

Evaluate Risk

4. Risk Analysis - IT Applications and Functions

Objective

Roles and Responsibilities

Program Requirements

Frequency

Relationship to Effective Security Design

Selection of Safeguards

Requests for Waiver

Program Basic Elements

5. Staff Member Roles

Basic Policies

Security - Responsibilities.

Determining Sensitive Internet and Information Technology Systems Positions

Personnel Practices

Education and Training

Contractor Personnel

6. Physical Security

Information Processing Area Classification.

Classification Categories

Access Control

Levels of Access Authority

Access Control Requirements by Category.

Implementation Requirements

Protection of Supporting Utilities

7. Facility Design, Construction, and Operational Considerations

Building Location

External Characteristics

Location of Information Processing Areas

Construction Standards

Water Damage Protection

Air Conditioning

Entrances and Exits.

Interior Furnishings

Fire

Electrical

Air Conditioning

Remote Internet and Information Technology Workstations

Lost Equipment

Training, Drills, Maintenance, and Testing

8. Media and Documentation

Data Storage and Media Protection

Documentation

10. Data and Software Security

Resources to Be Protected

Classification

Rights

Access Control

Internet/Intranet/Terminal Access/Wireless Access

Spyware

Wireless Security Standards

Logging and Audit Trail Requirements

Satisfactory Compliance.

Violation Reporting and Follow-Up

11. Internet and Information Technology Contingency Planning

Responsibilities

Information Technology

Contingency Planning

Documentation

Contingency Plan Activation and Recovery

Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics

12. Insurance Requirements

Objectives

Responsibilities

Filing a Proof of Loss

Risk Analysis Program

Purchased Equipment and Systems

Leased Equipment and Systems

Media

Business Interruption.

Staff Member Dishonesty

Errors and Omissions

13. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Best Practices for SIEM

KPI Metrics for SIEM

14. Identity Protection

Identifying Relevant Red Flags

Preventing and Mitigating Identity Theft.

Updating the Program

Methods for Administering the Program

15. Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance

Email Gateway for Rasomware Attacks

Required response

16. Outsourced Services

Responsibilities

Outside Service Providers - Including Cloud

17. Waiver Procedures

Purpose and Scope

Policy

Definition

Responsibilities

Procedure

18. Incident Reporting Procedure

Purpose & Scope

Definitions

Responsibilities

Procedure

Analysis/Evaluation

19. Access Control Guidelines

Purpose & Scope

Objectives

Definitions of Access Control Zones

Responsibilities

Badge Issuance

Appendix - A

Attached Job Descriptions

Chief Security Officer (CSO)

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

Data Protection Officer

Manager Security and Workstation

Manager WFH support

Security Architect

System Administrator

Attached Policies

Blog and Personal Website Policy

Internet, Email, Social Networking, Mobile Device, and Electronic Communication Policy

Mobile Device Policy

Physical and Virtual File Server Security Policy

Sensitive Information Policy - Credit Card, Social Security, Employee, and Customer Data

Travel and Off-Site Meeting Policy

Attached Security Forms

Application & File Server Inventory

Blog Policy Compliance Agreement

BYOD Access and Use Agreement

Company Asset Employee Control Log

Email Employee Agreement

Employee Termination Procedures and Checklist

FIPS 199 Assessment

Internet Access Request Form

Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement

Internet use Approval

Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement

Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist

New Employee Security Acknowledgment and Release

Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement

Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement

Preliminary Security Audit Checklist

Privacy Compliance Policy Acceptance Agreement

Risk Assessment

Security Access Application

Security Audit Report

Security Violation Procedures

Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement

Server Registration

Social networking Policy Compliance Agreement

Telecommuting Work Agreement

Text Messaging Sensitive Information Agreement

Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Inventory

Work From Home Work Agreement

Additional Attached Materials

Business and IT Impact Questionnaire

Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Tool

Sarbanes-Oxley Section 404 Check List Excel Spreadsheet

Appendix - B

Practical Tips for Prevention of Security Breaches and PCI Audit Failure

Risk Assessment Process

Employee Termination Process

Security Management Compliance Checklist

Massachusetts 201 CMR 17 Compliance Checklist

201 CMR 17 Compliance Checklist User/Customer Sensitive Information and Privacy Bill of Rights

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) - Checklist

HIPAA Audit Program Guide

ISO 27000 Security Process Audit Checklist

Firewall Security Requirements

Firewall Security Policy Checklist

BYOD and Mobile Content Best of Breed Security Checklist

Revision History

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mu3o4f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets