United States IT Staffing Market Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Leading Firms Focusing on Innovative Strategies to Attract Millennials

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Aug, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. IT Staffing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. IT staffing market is expected to reach a value of $58.31 billion by 2028 from $41.52 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2022 to 2028

IT staffing is among the most highly fragmented markets across diverse staffing verticals. The industry has comparatively low entry barriers that push vendors to consider innovation and differentiation regarding their client offerings. The key players in the U.S. IT staffing market include TEKsystems, ASGN Incorporated, Insight Global, Randstad, Kforce, and Experis (ManpowerGroup).

The U.S. is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world and hosts companies with a market value of more than USD 1.5 trillion. The country witnessed consistent growth in demand in the number of software and other IT-related jobs over the last few years. The increasing personnel salary is another contributor to the growth of the U.S. IT staffing market.

The evolution of technology, the ever-growing demand for updated, secured, and quick IT solutions, and the shortage of skilled workforce push the demand for IT professionals across functions and departments. Further, the Southern U.S. dominated the U.S. IT staffing market, accounting for the highest share of over 38% in 2022.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Millennials Transforming the IT Workforce

Millennials (born during 1980-1995) are one of the fastest-growing generations in the workforce. Millennials currently account for more than 1/3rd of the US workforce and are, thereby, the largest workforce generation in the US. Over the years, the IT staffing firms in the U.S. have found it insightful to adapt themselves as the friendly option for millennial job hunters.

The IT sector has remained one of the most lucrative sectors for the tech-savvy millennials to work for, considering they not only get well paid but also get their choice of a job without much to strive for. Such factors push for a crucial strategy to be adopted by IT staffing firms, including reaching out to these millennials.

Digital Adoption Driving Transformation

The U.S. IT staffing market is witnessing a wave of transformations owing to digital and innovative technological adoptions across the IT sector in the country.

The modern-day era of digital innovations and technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain, the Internet of Things, Robotics, and Data Analytics, among others, are pushing companies to adopt new and innovative approaches to project execution.

These projects often require skills that are hard to find in just one professional; thereby, the need to hire people with maximum skills at a low-cost drives IT staffing firms to operate smartly.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Shortage of Skilled Labor

The IT industry in the U.S. has remained under the pressure of an acute shortage of skilled workforce in place. IT staffing firms have been facing the problem of a lack of skilled professionals for quite some time now and are looking for options to tackle this challenge strongly and quickly.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY SKILL SET

The software engineers/developers/DevOps skill set segment is expected to be the largest U.S. IT staffing market. Software engineers and developers have remained core to any organization operating in the IT industry.

The demand for software developers in the U.S. is expected to grow by almost 23% by 2028. Such factors are expected to increase the number of software engineers in the United States. Professionals with these skill sets often receive several emails from recruiters thrice compared to other professionals in the industry.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

The tech/telecom end-user segment dominated the U.S. IT staffing market in 2022 and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period. The tech/telecom industry is consistently evolving with time and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The continuously evolving technologies and better connectivity infrastructure are boosting the telecom and IT industry, leading to growth in the number of employees working there. Hence, there is a huge hiring requirement in such industries, leading to the rising demand for IT staffing.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Increasing Need for Workforce Retention
  • Leveraging Automation for Differentiation
  • Millennials Transforming It Workforce
  • Staffing Restructure Through Holistic Branding

Market Growth Enablers

  • Digital Adoption Drives Transformation
  • Growth in Gig & Freelance Economies
  • Referral Relevance for Staffing
  • Diversity & Data-Driven Recruitment

Market Restraints

  • Subdued Immigration Outlook
  • Strict Government Regulations Across the Country
  • Shortage of Skilled Labor

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

  • TEKsystems
  • ASGN Incorporated
  • Insight Global
  • Randstad
  • Kforce
  • Experis (ManpowerGroup)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Acro Service Corporation
  • ALKU
  • Innova Solutions
  • Artech
  • Beacon Hill Staffing
  • BGSF
  • Collabera
  • Compunnel
  • Consulting Solutions International
  • Dexian
  • DIVERSANT
  • Modis
  • Mastech Digital
  • MATRRIX
  • Mindlance
  • NTT DATA
  • Optomi
  • Robert Half International
  • Rose International
  • System One
  • VACO
  • vTech Solution

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Segmentation by End-user

  • Tech/Telecom
  • Banking/Financial Services/Insurance
  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail
  • Others

Segmentation by Skill Set

  • Software Engineers/ Developers/ DevOps
  • Project Management
  • Business/Systems Analyst
  • Help Desk/ Technical Support
  • Software Architects
  • QA/Testing
  • Networking
  • Security
  • Data Analytics
  • Cloud Computing
  • Mobile App Developers
  • Others

Segmentation by Region

  • United States
  • South
  • West
  • Northeast
  • Midwest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nrbjj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Worth $7.8 Billion by 2027: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Danaher, BD, Lonza Group, and Sartorius Dominate

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Industry Forecast to 2030: Personalized Medicine Drive Fuels Demand for Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics, Revolutionizing Precision Healthcare

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.