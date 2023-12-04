United States Jerry Cans Market to Surpass US$ 694.8 Million by 2033 Amid Burgeoning Demand for Bio-based Plastic | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMI analysts predict that the plastic segment will capture a 72.7% market share in the US Jerry Cans industry by 2023. Additionally, the top five players in the industry held a combined share of 10-15% in 2022. Read more for a comprehensive analysis of the market's historical growth trajectory and insights into the factors driving its expansion.

United States Jerry Cans Market Strategic Business Report: Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast, 2023-2033

Size of the United States jerry can market is anticipated to increase between 2023 and 2033 at a CAGR of 4.1% . By 2033, the market value is expected to have surged from US$ 462.9 million to US$ 694.8 million . The market had a value of US$ 447.2 million at the end of 2022, and in 2023, it is expected to rise by 5.5% year over year.

Manufacturers can develop jerry cans using recycled materials such as recycled plastics or metal. These materials can be sourced from post-consumer waste or industrial byproducts, reducing the demand for virgin materials and minimizing environmental impact.

Eco-friendly option is to create jerry cans using bio-based plastics derived from renewable resources such as corn, sugarcane, or algae. Bio-based plastics offer a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional petroleum-based plastics.

By utilizing bio-based plastics, manufacturers can reduce dependency on fossil fuels and mitigate environmental concerns associated with plastic waste. Seeking environmental certifications and labels can enhance the credibility and marketability of eco-friendly jerry cans.

They are mainly provided by recognized organizations such as the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) or the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI). By embracing sustainability and eco-friendly solutions, jerry can manufacturers can differentiate themselves in the market. At the same time, they can attract environmentally conscious consumers and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Key Takeaways from the United States Jerry Cans Market Study:

The United States jerry cans industry exhibited a CAGR of 0.9% during the historical period from 2018 to 2022.

jerry cans industry exhibited a CAGR of during the historical period from 2018 to 2022. By capacity, the up to 10 liters segment is projected to hold 31.1% of the United States jerry cans industry share in 2033.

of jerry cans industry share in 2033. In terms of material, the plastic segment is anticipated to gain a market share of 72.7% in 2023.

in 2023. The United States jerry cans industry is likely to create an attractive incremental growth opportunity of US$ 247.6 million in the evaluation period.

jerry cans industry is likely to create an attractive incremental growth opportunity of in the evaluation period. Top 5 players in the United States jerry cans industry generated a share of 10% to 15% in 2022.

"Demand for environmentally friendly jerry cans is expected to be influenced by the global push for sustainable lifestyles and environmental awareness. Recyclable products, composed of renewable resources, or have a less carbon impact are in high demand from both consumers and businesses. As a result, producers are anticipated to create jerry cans that reflect these tastes, fueling the market for such environmentally friendly solutions." – Says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 462.9 million Projected Market Valuation (2033) US$ 694.8 million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.1 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (Units) Segments Covered Material

Capacity

End Use Key Companies Profiled Grief Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA Scepter Corporation

Barrier Plastics Inc.

GELG USA Valpro Ltd.

Denios

Siena Plastics Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis

Smart & Connected Features to Become Significant Trends in the Market

Smart and connected features in jerry cans are indeed an emerging trend driven by advancements in the internet of things (IoT) technology. Smart jerry cans are equipped with sensors that accurately measure and monitor fuel levels inside the can.

Users can easily check the fuel level through a connected app or display on the can itself. This feature helps users stay informed about the amount of fuel available, enabling better planning and preventing unexpected fuel shortages.

Smart jerry cans can send real-time alerts and notifications to users. For example, users can receive alerts when the fuel level is running low, indicating the need for a refill.

Smart jerry cans can also be integrated with other fuel management systems or software. This integration allows seamless data transfer and synchronization, enabling comprehensive fuel management and analysis.

Smart jerry cans can incorporate additional safety features such as temperature sensors to monitor fuel temperature and pressure sensors to detect excessive pressure buildup. They can also include fire-suppression systems that can activate automatically in case of a fire-related incident.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are diversifying their product offerings to meet the needs of various markets and uses. In order to satisfy different consumer needs, they are supplying jerry cans with different sizes, materials, and functions.

Numerous jerry can producers in the United States are adopting eco-friendly procedures by utilizing recyclable materials. Additionally, they are putting in place energy-efficient production techniques. This is in line with the rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging options.

Other businesses prioritize safety features and legal compliance while designing their jerry cans. This involves the use of child-resistant closures, leak-proof seals, and industry-specific safety requirements.

For instance,

Mauser Packaging Solutions unveiled the Envision Series product range in November 2022 . It offers a fresh selection of plastic bottles in sizes 1, 4, and 5. They are designed for use in the chemical sector, as well as the automotive sector for coolants, fluids, motor oils, and braking fluids.

Get More Valuable Insights into the United States Jerry Cans Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the United States jerry cans market, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the United States jerry cans market by material (plastic and metal), capacity (up to 10 liters, 11 to 25 liters, above 25 liters), and end use (food & beverage, agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petroleum & lubricants, pet care, and others)

SOURCE Future Market Insights