United States' Largest Cannabis Grow Tour - Now Open to the Public

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Cannabis Tours (WCCT), the top-rated cannabis tour company in California, is excited to announce the addition of the 'Ultimate Cannabis Grow Tour' in San Diego, California. The tour appropriately kicks off on 4/20 (April 20, 2019), and lasts from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

West Coast Cannabis Tours' Ultimate Cannabis Grow Tour, which embarks from sunny San Diego, is a premier one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. From the moment you step foot on the luxury tour bus through the 5-hour guided tour, guests will be taken on an exclusive awe-inspiring journey through an enormous cannabis grow operation.

This up close and personal tour takes you through the entire lifecycle of growing cannabis, from seed to sale, while exploring over 32,000 square feet of cultivation facilities. Attendees will explore a huge clear-top indoor cultivation facility showcasing 21 different strains of cannabis at varying stages of growth.

"It's an amazing and surreal encounter to be able to go on a tour of so many live cannabis plants. This is truly a once in a lifetime experience." - Todd Green, President of West Coast Cannabis Tours.

Adding to the excitement of the tour is the addition of the manufacturing lab and retail store (dispensary) that tour patrons can explore. Once you've toured the lab and seen how products are made, the on-site retail store allows tour goers to purchase the same products. Some examples of products you will find are CBD soaps, tinctures, topicals, fresh cannabis flower, and more.

This tour is 4/20 friendly and licensed for responsible on-board consumption. In case the munchies strike, snacks and nonalcoholic beverages are included with each tour. This one-of-a-kind experience is sure to keep you engaged, enthused, and smiling from ear to ear.

West Coast Cannabis Tours is a top-rated tour company located in San Diego, California. Their focus is on cannabis awareness and education while providing a safe, fun, and engaging environment to learn and explore within. Along with cannabis tours, WCCT has added mobile CBD massages, cannabis friendly yoga, and cannabis paint night events. WCCT is proud to bring you the largest public grow tour in the United States ever available to the public.

For more information, visit: https://westcoastcannabistours.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Calhoun

(800) 295-9228

212808@email4pr.com

SOURCE West Coast Cannabis Tours

Related Links

https://westcoastcannabistours.com

