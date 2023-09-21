United States Life Insurance Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Government Initiatives Boosting Life Insurance Awareness and Accessibility

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Life Insurance Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States life insurance market is experiencing strong growth during the forecasted period, driven by factors such as declining life expectancy, government initiatives, and increasing consumer awareness of life insurance benefits.

In the realm of life insurance, policyholders pay premiums in exchange for a promise from insurers to provide beneficiaries with a specified sum of money upon the insured person's passing or at a predetermined point in the future. This arrangement underscores the significance of life insurance, as it offers comprehensive coverage while necessitating premium payments.

Recent times have witnessed a notable shift in the life insurance landscape, with a heightened focus on enhancing the overall customer experience. Insurance providers have come to recognize the pivotal role played by a seamless customer journey in both attracting and retaining clients. Substantial investments in digital platforms and online tools have simplified the process of policy acquisition and management for customers.

Furthermore, insurers have adapted by offering more personalized products and services tailored to the unique needs of individual clients. For instance, some insurers have introduced bundled packages that combine life insurance with other financial products, or they provide flexible policy alternatives. Elevating customer service through comprehensive channels like online chat, email, and telephone support has become a top priority.

Moreover, educating customers to facilitate informed decisions about their coverage options has gained prominence. Insurance companies now provide educational materials and simplified policy documentation to enhance understanding.

In the United States, the life insurance industry has embraced a growing emphasis on wellness and preventative care. Firms recognize the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles and preventive measures among policyholders. Many providers incentivize and reward proactive health improvements, such as engaging in fitness activities, quitting smoking, or undergoing routine health examinations.

Additionally, some life insurance providers grant policyholders access to telemedicine services, enabling convenient and cost-effective medical care and guidance. Encouraging wellness and preventative care not only benefits policyholders by helping them maintain good health but also reduces risks for insurers. Healthier policyholders are less likely to file claims, thereby contributing to keeping insurance premiums affordable for everyone.

The market's growth has been driven by a decline in life expectancy, largely attributed to the opioid epidemic and the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Council on Foreign Relations report, the United States witnessed the most significant drop in life expectancy in a century during 2020 and 2021. Americans born in 2021 saw a decline to 76.1 years, primarily due to COVID-19, which accounted for over half of the reduction. Other factors such as heart disease and unintentional injuries also contributed, with the opioid epidemic exacerbated by COVID-19 leading to an increase in unintentional injuries, particularly drug overdoses.

Government initiatives have played a pivotal role in market growth, with substantial spending on health services. The US government allocated USD 406.37 billion in the fiscal year 2023 to prioritize the well-being of its citizens. In 2021, health services received USD 914 billion in funding, raising awareness among the population about the importance of life insurance coverage.

The advent of online platforms has significantly bolstered market growth. Increased internet usage and smartphone adoption have led to a surge in online purchases. Company websites and mobile apps provide consumers with easy access to information about life insurance products, raising awareness. Online platforms offer a plethora of options from various providers, making it convenient for users to explore and purchase premium life insurance products. The presence of life insurance providers on online platforms is poised for continued expansion, further propelling market growth.

A noteworthy trend is the surging demand for life insurance among millennials. As this demographic enters their peak earning years and starts families, they recognize the necessity of adequate life insurance coverage to safeguard loved ones in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

In response, insurance companies have introduced tailored products and services catering to millennials' specific needs and preferences. Digital platforms have streamlined the process of purchasing and managing policies online, offering more flexible and personalized life insurance solutions. The upward trajectory of increased demand for life insurance among millennials is expected to persist in the foreseeable future.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Declining life expectancy
  • Rising Number of Government Initiatives
  • Easy availability

Market Trends & Developments

  • Increasing financial literacy
  • Innovative marketing techniques
  • Rising awareness through online channels
  • Presence of various life insurance schemes

Challenges

  • Rising insurance rates
  • Economic Inflation

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Life Insurance Market

  • Impact Assessment Model
  • Key Segments Impacted
  • Key Regions Impacted
  • Key Mode of Purchase Impacted

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

  • Sample Size Determination
  • Respondent Demographics
  • By Gender
  • By Age
  • By Occupation
  • Brand Awareness
  • Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
  • Sources of Information
  • Challenges Faced Post Purchase

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States life insurance market.

  • Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC
  • Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC
  • Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America
  • Transamerica Corp
  • MassMutual Holding LLC
  • Prudential Financial, Inc.
  • Banner Life Insurance Co
  • Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc.
  • Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.
  • John Hancock Life Insurance Co USA

Report Scope

United States Life Insurance Market, by Premium Type:

  • Regular
  • Single

United States Life Insurance Market, by Type of Coverage:

  • Individual
  • Group

United States Life Insurance Market, by Term of Coverage:

  • Term
  • Whole

United States Life Insurance Market, by Mode of Purchase:

  • Insurance Agents/Brokers
  • Insurance Companies
  • Others

United States Life Insurance Market, by Region:

  • South
  • Midwest
  • West
  • Northeast

