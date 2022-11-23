United States Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2022 with Directory of 100 US Lighting Fixtures Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in the United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lighting Fixtures market in the United States offers a comprehensive picture of the lighting fixtures industry in the US, providing data and trends 2016-2021 and forecast up to 2025.

From one hand, the report analyzes the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports, and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the market structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.

Among the novelties in the Report: a chapter on smart lighting and other new technologies available in the market; a focus on 22 US cities and estimation of the lighting market and lighting store sales for the top 14 US cities.

International Trade

Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin. The time frame considered is 2016-2021.

Market Structure

The lighting fixtures market is divided into four main segments:

Residential-consumer,

Architectural-commercial,

Industrial,

Outdoor

Also considered:

Lamps (separately LED and Conventional)

Connected lighting. As just one piece of the extensive Internet of Things (IoT) field, connected lighting is described as the connection of lighting, controls, and sensors to a local network that can be monitored and controlled, either wired or wirelessly, through a dashboard accessed by a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The lighting system may or may not be connected with other building systems, such as HVAC and security systems.

Main segmentations:

Residential/commercial indoor/outdoor items

Wired/wireless

Within them, the market is further break down by types of products, by technology, and by the place of product.

Distribution Channels

The analysis of the distribution system is organized by the following channels:

Contract

Builders

Lighting Specialists

Lifestyle stores

Distributors and Reps

Home Improvement

DIY stores

E-commerce

A selection of around 500 among architectural offices and lighting designers, electrical and lighting wholesalers, furniture stores (anagraphics and short data) is also included.

Competitive System

Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present in the market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.

An address list of around 100 US lighting fixtures manufacturer is included.

Among the considered products: indoor/outdoor lighting, decorative/residential lighting, commercial lighting, industrial lighting, traditional/transitional/contemporary lighting, floor/table/wall/ceiling lamps, suspensions, downlights, recessed lighting, linear lighting, LED panels, tracks/systems, projectors/spotlights, hospitality, retail, office lighting, entertainment lighting, lighting for museums, lighting for industrial plants, explosion-proof lighting, marine lighting, healthcare lighting, horticultural lighting, emergency lighting, residential outdoor lighting, lighting for urban landscape, Christmas lighting, street lighting, sporting facilities and galleries, conventional, LED, lighting controls and IoT applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Basic data

USA . Total lighting market by product (lighting fixtures and lamps), 2019-2021

. Total lighting market by product (lighting fixtures and lamps), 2019-2021 USA . Production, international trade and consumption of lighting fixtures by segment (Residential and Professional, Indoor and Outdoor).

2 Activity trend and forecast

USA . The lighting fixtures sector and comparison with selected economic indicators, trend 2016-2021 and forecasts 2022-2024

. The lighting fixtures sector and comparison with selected economic indicators, trend 2016-2021 and forecasts 2022-2024 USA . Price trend. Lighting fixtures and lamps. Producer Price Index, 2016-2022. Total segment and breakdown by sub-sector.

. Price trend. Lighting fixtures and lamps. Producer Price Index, 2016-2022. Total segment and breakdown by sub-sector. Company facts: a highlight of some among the main events occurring in the US lighting market since 1989 to 2022

3 International trade

USA . Exports and Imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2016-2021; Breakdown of lighting fixture exports by country of the major US companies.

4 Market structure

Analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment: residential/consumer lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting.

Residential lighting segment by style (traditional, transitional, contemporary) and by type of product (floor, table, wall and ceiling lamps, downlights/spotlights, chandeliers/suspensions).

Commercial lighting segment by product (downlights, recessed, batten/modular systems, linear lighting, strip lighting, hi-bay/low bay, floor/table, decorative and professional suspensions, spot lights, projectors, wall washers, LED panels) and by application (hospitality, office, retail, art and museums, entertainment, schools and infrastructures).

Industrial lighting segment by application (industrial sites, healthcare, emergency, hazardous conditions, horticultural, marine).

Outdoor lighting segment by application (residential outdoor, urban landscape, Christmas and special events, lighting for streets and major roads, tunnels and galleries, sport plants and other large areas).

LED lighting versus traditional sources: Analysis of the lighting fixtures market by light source (conventional, LED). lighting fixtures market trend by LED-based and traditional sources, 2016-2021 estimated data and 2022-2025 forecasts.

Smart connected lighting: overview on the incidence of connected lighting and related IoT device on the lighting fixtures market and main players in the United States .

5 Distribution

Lighting fixtures sales on the US market by distribution channel, by segment: Residential and Professional.

Distribution channels considered: Contract, Projects and Builders, specialist lighting stores, lifestyle retailers (furniture & antique shops, furniture chains, department stores), distributors & reps, DIY stores and home centres, e-commerce.

Architectural offices and Lighting designers in the US: top players; Top 50 retail sector architecture firms; Top 50 Hospitality Facility Architecture and Architecture/Engineering (AE) Firms; Top 50 Interior Design's Hospitality Giants; Top 150 Retail Design Firms; Top 100 US Furniture Stores; Selection of 50 US electrical wholesalers and retailers selling also lighting fixtures; Leading e-commerce websites also selling lighting fixtures

Sales by geographical area: consumption of lighting fixtures by US Region and State

Profiles of 14 US cities (economic and demographic indicators 2013-2018-2023, lighting consumption and lighting specialist sales 2013-2018-2023, business attractiveness indicator, special analysis of retail distribution)

Reference prices: USA . Lighting fixtures and LED lamps. Reference prices by product category, 2021-2022.

. Lighting fixtures and LED lamps. Reference prices by product category, 2021-2022. Magazines; Fairs; Trade Associations.

6 Competitive system

Lighting fixtures sales in the United States , market shares and short profiles of the major local and foreign companies by segment (residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor), by style (traditional, transitional, contemporary), main products and applications: hospitality, office, retail, art and museums, entertainment, schools and infrastructures; industrial sites, healthcare, emergency, hazardous conditions, marine; horticultural, residential outdoor, urban landscape, Christmas and special events, lighting for streets and major roads, tunnels and galleries, sport plants and other large areas.

7 Demand determinants

Economic indicators; Population and income; Building activity.

Directory of US lighting fixtures manufacturers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98gdn8

