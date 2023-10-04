United States Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2023-2025 Featuring 150 Lighting Fixtures Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in the United States" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lighting Fixtures market in the United States offers a comprehensive picture of the lighting fixtures industry in the US, providing data and trends 2017-2022 and forecast up to 2025.

This report delves deep into the intricacies of the lighting fixtures market, offering valuable insights into trends that have shaped the industry over the past five years. We meticulously examine production, consumption, imports, and exports of lighting fixtures within the country, providing you with a comprehensive view of the market's landscape.

Connected Lighting: Bridging the IoT Divide

As part of the vast Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, connected lighting takes center stage. It encompasses the integration of lighting, controls, and sensors into a local network, enabling seamless monitoring and control. Whether through wired or wireless connections, you can manage this lighting ecosystem via a user-friendly dashboard accessible from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. The report explores how these lighting systems interact with other building components, such as HVAC and security systems.

Spotlight on Design and Retail

Our report goes beyond statistics to highlight the creative side of lighting. You'll find profiles of architectural offices and lighting designers, offering a glimpse into their innovative contributions. Additionally, we've curated a selection of 500 lighting retailers and 400 Home Improvement stores, categorized by region and town, to help you navigate the market more effectively.

Market Players: Local and Global Perspectives

In the competitive arena, we analyze the presence of leading local and foreign players across various market segments. Gain insights through sales data, market share breakdowns, and concise profiles of these industry giants.

Export and Import Dynamics

For a comprehensive view of international trade, we provide a breakdown of lighting fixtures exports and imports by country and geographical region of origin/destination. The report covers the period from 2017 to 2022, shedding light on global market dynamics.

In a rapidly evolving industry, knowledge is your brightest asset. Our report aims to equip you with the information needed to make informed decisions and illuminate the path to success in the lighting fixtures market.

Market Structure

The lighting fixtures market is divided into four main segments:

  • rResidential-consumer
  • Architectural-commercial
  • Industrial
  • Outdoor.

Also considered:

  • Lamps (separately LED and Conventional)
  • Connected lighting. 

Distribution Channels

  • Contract
  • Builders
  • Lighting Specialists
  • Lifestyle stores
  • Distributors and Reps
  • Home Improvement
  • DIY stores
  • E-commerce

An address list of around 150 US lighting fixtures manufacturers is included, including

  • Acclaim
  • Acuity Brands
  • Aluz
  • Amerlux
  • Apogee
  • Artemide
  • Atlantic
  • Beghelli
  • Construlita
  • Cree Lighting
  • Current
  • Dialight
  • Ecosense
  • Edison Price
  • Elco Lighting
  • Elite
  • Evenlite
  • Evluma
  • Fagerhult
  • Flos
  • Fohse
  • FSL
  • Haoyang
  • Hinkley
  • Home Depot
  • Hubbardton Forge
  • Hudson Valley
  • i2Systems
  • Ikea
  • Iluminarc
  • Keystone
  • Kichler
  • Landscape Forms
  • Ledvance
  • Leedarson
  • Legrand
  • Leviton
  • Littmann Brands
  • Louis Poulsen
  • Lowe's
  • LSI Industries
  • Lucifer
  • Musco Sports
  • Nora Lighting
  • NVC
  • Orion Energy Systems
  • Progress Lighting
  • Pure Edge
  • Quoizel
  • RAB Lighting
  • Satco
  • Signify (Philips Lighting)
  • SLP
  • SNC Opto
  • Sonneman
  • Spectrum Lighting
  • TCP
  • Tivoli
  • TLS
  • Topaz
  • Torshare
  • Tospo
  • Usai Lighting
  • Visual Comfort
  • Wac Lighting
  • Yankon
  • Zumtobel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2myph

