United States Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2023-2025 Featuring 150 Lighting Fixtures Manufacturers

Lighting Fixtures market in the United States offers a comprehensive picture of the lighting fixtures industry in the US, providing data and trends 2017-2022 and forecast up to 2025.

This report delves deep into the intricacies of the lighting fixtures market, offering valuable insights into trends that have shaped the industry over the past five years. We meticulously examine production, consumption, imports, and exports of lighting fixtures within the country, providing you with a comprehensive view of the market's landscape.

Connected Lighting: Bridging the IoT Divide

As part of the vast Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, connected lighting takes center stage. It encompasses the integration of lighting, controls, and sensors into a local network, enabling seamless monitoring and control. Whether through wired or wireless connections, you can manage this lighting ecosystem via a user-friendly dashboard accessible from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. The report explores how these lighting systems interact with other building components, such as HVAC and security systems.

Spotlight on Design and Retail

Our report goes beyond statistics to highlight the creative side of lighting. You'll find profiles of architectural offices and lighting designers, offering a glimpse into their innovative contributions. Additionally, we've curated a selection of 500 lighting retailers and 400 Home Improvement stores, categorized by region and town, to help you navigate the market more effectively.

Market Players: Local and Global Perspectives

In the competitive arena, we analyze the presence of leading local and foreign players across various market segments. Gain insights through sales data, market share breakdowns, and concise profiles of these industry giants.

Export and Import Dynamics

For a comprehensive view of international trade, we provide a breakdown of lighting fixtures exports and imports by country and geographical region of origin/destination. The report covers the period from 2017 to 2022, shedding light on global market dynamics.

In a rapidly evolving industry, knowledge is your brightest asset. Our report aims to equip you with the information needed to make informed decisions and illuminate the path to success in the lighting fixtures market.

Market Structure



The lighting fixtures market is divided into four main segments:

rResidential-consumer

Architectural-commercial

Industrial

Outdoor.

Also considered:

Lamps (separately LED and Conventional)

Connected lighting.

Distribution Channels

Contract

Builders

Lighting Specialists

Lifestyle stores

Distributors and Reps

Home Improvement

DIY stores

E-commerce

An address list of around 150 US lighting fixtures manufacturers is included, including

Acclaim

Acuity Brands

Aluz

Amerlux

Apogee

Artemide

Atlantic

Beghelli

Construlita

Cree Lighting

Current

Dialight

Ecosense

Edison Price

Elco Lighting

Elite

Evenlite

Evluma

Fagerhult

Flos

Fohse

FSL

Haoyang

Hinkley

Home Depot

Hubbardton Forge

Hudson Valley

i2Systems

Ikea

Iluminarc

Keystone

Kichler

Landscape Forms

Ledvance

Leedarson

Legrand

Leviton

Littmann Brands

Louis Poulsen

Lowe's

LSI Industries

Lucifer

Musco Sports

Nora Lighting

NVC

Orion Energy Systems

Progress Lighting

Pure Edge

Quoizel

RAB Lighting

Satco

Signify (Philips Lighting)

SLP

SNC Opto

Sonneman

Spectrum Lighting

TCP

Tivoli

TLS

Topaz

Torshare

Tospo

Usai Lighting

Visual Comfort

Wac Lighting

Yankon

Zumtobel

