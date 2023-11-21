United States Loan Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Increasing Number of Potential Loan Buyers, Low-Interest Rates, and Growing Demand from New Business Setups

21 Nov, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Loan Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Loan Market is anticipated reach a value of $12.162 billion by 2028 from $9.123 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%
Increasing number of potential loan buyers, low-interest rates, and growing demand from new business setups.
An Increasing Number of Potential Loan Buyers Will Lead to the Market Growth
The demand for loans over the historical period grew as consumer expenditure increased. Modifications in consumer spending patterns drove the lending market. The majority of Americans who acquire homes do so using mortgages. Approximately 1 in 5 home borrowers-about 36 million Americans-have used alternative financing such as a loan at least once in their adult lives.
However, many people choose alternative financing strategies, such as rent-to-own, which, according to research, are typically riskier, more expensive, and subject to much lower consumer safeguards and increased regulation than conventional mortgages. Thus, strong economic growth in United States, rising internet usage, rising consumer expenditure, rising building activity, and rising auto loan all contribute to the loan market's growth.
Digitalization of Loan Services Will Boost the Market Growth
Banks and other financial institutions are implementing digitalization technologies to modernize their business in loan market. The US is one of the largest and most developed markets for digital loan-providing services globally due to its early adoption of digitization in various sectors.
For instance, according to the Ipsos-Forbes Advisor U.S. Weekly Consumer Confidence Survey, most banked Americans (78%) prefer to conduct their banking digitally-via a mobile banking app or bank website. The key drivers of this change are the increased competition among banks and the rising demand for an efficient and speedy commercial loan procedure.
Commercial loan approval, sometimes a complicated and drawn-out system, can now be completed more rapidly owing to digitization. For banks, digitalizing the loan process has many significant advantages, such as better decision-making, enhanced client satisfaction, and significant cost savings. As a result, the loan market operates more efficiently. It also allows banks to target new consumer segments and provide customer-centric solutions.
Lowest Interest Rates Will Fuel the Market Growth
Commercial lending has the lowest interest rates of all available loan types, allowing business owners to obtain crucial capital while keeping administrative costs to a minimum. Additionally, compared to other forms of unsecured borrowing, commercial financing often offers lower interest rates.
For instance, The United States' lending interest rate (%) in 2021 was reported to be 3.25% by the World Bank's collection of development indicators, which was assembled from officially recognized sources. Borrowers can structure the financing for their business with more confidence if they choose to have set monthly repayments because they can accurately use them in their business planning and forecasting.
Commercial lending payment plans typically last for many years, allowing a corporation to concentrate on other crucial business issues like sales, overseeing overhead, and employee training. Consequently, this is a significant market-driving element for business loans.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Low interest rates
- Increasing digitalization
- Increasing number of potential loan buyers
Market Trends & Developments
- Increasing support of online portals
- Rising focus towards loan sector by Bank and NBFCs
- Increasing support from chatbots
- Rapid urbanization
- Attractive marketing strategies
Challenges
- Security concerns
- Surging competition from NBFCs
Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Market)
- Brand Awareness
- Factors Influencing Loan Availing Decision
- Sources of Information
- Challenges Faced
Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan
- Key Focus Areas
- Target Type
- Target Provider Type
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Loan Market
- Bank of America Corporation
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Citigroup, Inc.
- Wells Fargo & Co.
- U.S. Bancorp
- PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
- American Express Company
- Ally Financial Inc.
- Truist Financial Corporation
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
Report Scope:
United States Loan Market, By Type:
- Secured Loan
- Unsecured Loan
United States Loan Market, By Provider Type:
- Bank
- Non-Banking Financial Companies
- Others
United States Loan Market, By Interest Rate:
- Fixed
- Floating
United States Loan Market, By Tenure Period:
- Less than 5 Years
- 5-10 Years
- 11-20 Years
- More than 20 Years
United States Loan Market, By Region:
- South
- Midwest
- Northeast
- West
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hb16p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article